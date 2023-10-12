Herriman High opens free clothing store for student refugees

HERRIMAN — A new fine clothing store is opening up inside Herriman High School, all because of a major increase in the number of refugees. However, this store requires no money.

It all has to do with the large influx of refugees the school has seen in the last five years. According to administrators, refugee students have gone from 4% of the population to more than 30% of the population. Jordan School District told KSL TV that on the district level, they’ve gone from 68 refugee students in the 2017-2018 year to more than 750.

The idea for the store came from a group of students in the DECA business club, where students are constantly brainstorming business ideas. Their teacher came to them with a dilemma when he noticed students mentioning they didn’t have a tie or suit coat.

“[A student] said ‘I don’t have one. I don’t own a tie’ and that’s kind of when it clicked,” a Herriman teacher, Randall Kammerman, said.

He presented it to the students and they came up with the “Herriman Hanger”. A completely free store with all the dress-up clothing a student could need. They have brand-new and like-new ties, dress shirts, suits, dresses, and blouses.

Seniors Kensleigh Eagar, Emily Reinoso, and Seth Haaga are behind the operation.

“We don’t want to hold them from succeeding just for something as simple as clothes,” Eagar said. “They’re saying, ‘Oh I don’t have a shirt to wear to this event’, or ‘I don’t have this’. As more students come in and as you are in classes you realize more students lack the essential things they need to succeed in school.”

“It touches my heart and I want to be able to help them,” said Reinoso. “They steer away from joining clubs or sports for fear that they won’t be able to access the clothes they need.”

“They can now join the clubs they want, do what they want, because they have the clothes and they don’t have to worry about that,” Haaga said.

Kammerman said this is what learning is supposed to be about — a change for good.

“It’s pretty cool to see how kids think beyond themselves. To think how can I help other kids,” he said.

The students have teamed up with Scheels, for those wanting to drop off clothing. People can also drop off clothing at the Jordan School District and Herriman High School.