Utah Residents with Ties to Both Sides React to Israel-Hamas Conflict

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rabbi Chaim Zippel, his wife, and one-year-old were in Israel on a family trip when the war broke out. What was supposed to be a peaceful trip to celebrate their brother’s bat mitzvah, turned into a nightmare over the weekend.

“On Friday night, my wife and I put our one-year-old to bed, kissing him goodnight with a sense of calm and safety. That sense was shattered the next morning when the first red alert siren rang,” Rabbi Zippel of Chabad of Utah County.

The situation quickly escalated when Hamas militants reportedly went door-to-door targeting Israeli civilians and taking hostages, including Americans.

Rabbi Zippel described the moment as terrifying.

“We looked up and saw a boom with a large pillar of black smoke right in front of us, so we took off and ran home,” Zippel said.

The Zippel family sought refuge in a bomb shelter as the danger became all too real. Their desperate attempts to leave the war-torn area were hindered as Hamas continued their attack.

“As we were ready to start going, Hamas decided to launch about 150 rockets at the airport,” Zippel said.

Despite the danger, they were fortunate to find a way out, eventually making their way to Switzerland and finally back to Utah Tuesday night.

Murray resident Yama Mustafawi has been closely monitoring the conflict, constantly in contact with a friend trapped in Gaza. He said watching what is playing out thousands of miles away, is beyond discouraging, especially knowing his friends and family can’t get out.

“It’s really difficult for them to pass the West Bank and go,” Mustafawi said. “I offered, ‘what can I do to help?’ and it’s just prayer because he said ‘we will probably die at any time’. All of his relatives have passed away. He’s just with his older parents, and he just got married and is feeling utterly hopeless.”

He hopes for a swift end to the fighting on both sides, saying, “It’s not right that these innocent men, women, and children die for nothing.”

Rabbi Zippel agrees, saying you can’t fight hate with hate.

“You need to fight with education, with love, and just try to make the world a more peaceful and better place as much as we can,” Zippel said.