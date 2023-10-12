Utah County woman shot at with BB gun at busy intersection

PROVO — A Utah County woman says she’s stuck with a $600 bill to fix her car window after someone shot it with a BB gun.

It happened Tuesday evening, before sunset at the busy intersection of Freedom Boulevard near University Parkway. Tristin was coming to a stop at a traffic light when she heard something hit her car, followed by the sound of glass breaking. At first she couldn’t make sense of what was happening. She’s glad the shot didn’t cause her to crash.

“With how close it was, how close they were shooting from, if my window would have been down more I would be in the hospital right now,” Tristin said.

As Tristin shows us pictures of her shattered car window, she still has a hard time believing someone shot a BB gun at her.

Police say there are no cameras that caught the shooting. Tristin has no idea who did it.

“We’re not totally sure if it was someone in a car or in the bushes,” she said.

One thing is for sure though.

“It’s not a prank, it’s not funny,” said Provo Police.

Officers say right now this appears to be an isolated incident, but they do want to catch the person responsible.

“The glass could have shattered, the driver could have caused an accident. And the consequences are often unknown,” police said.

Tristin is relieved it didn’t end in tragedy, but she is frustrated.

“I do’t think it’s malicious,” she said. “It’s just dumb enough to be hurtful.”

And expensive.

“Just a $600 bill out of nowhere and you hope you don’t get shot again,” she said.