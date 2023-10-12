On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Sinkhole opens up on Bountiful east bench

Oct 11, 2023, 10:34 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — On a night filled with rain, snow and wild weather across northern Utah, a sinkhole unexpectedly opened up Wednesday on the east bench.

Todd Elkins said his daughter came in from the rain and said mud appeared to be flowing out of nowhere in the cul-de-sac near 3400 Medford Dr.

“So I come out just thinking it’s a little bit of washout somewhere and the whole road is just kind of going up and down, mud is coming out of the road—it’s kind of rising and lowering in one spot pretty hard—and then it even moved to the middle of the street,” Elkins told KSL 5. “We just see the whole street filling up with mud and dirt and water—crazy!”

Elkins’ 16-year-old son Landon said he saw a neighbor test some of the asphalt and decided to walk on it himself.

He quickly fell neck-deep into the sinkhole.

“I tried climbing out but the rocks kept breaking so I just sat there for a second and then just climbed out,” Landon said. “I got far enough where the rocks weren’t breaking anymore.”

The teen said he is 5’10” and never quite touched the bottom.

He and his father urged others not to mess with developing sinkholes.

Elkins said he feared the rain had caused an issue with an underground drain pipe, but he said he was told by workers the problem centered around a culinary water line.

Initial attempts late Wednesday evening to reach Bountiful City work crews for further comment about the issue were unsuccessful.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Elevation 10,759 feet sign in snow...

Alex Cabrero

Utah’s high elevations, and some people, welcome October snow

Yes, snow. At the top of Mirror Lake Highway at Bald Mountain, it is already looking like winter.

5 hours ago

Crews working to install pipeline irrigation to more effectively bring water to the edge of the Gre...

Mike Anderson

Nature conservancy secures funding to further irrigate Shorelands Preserve

The Nature Conservancy is spending nearly a quarter-million dollars with the help of a Utah Department of Agriculture grant to better irrigate a portion of the Shorelands Preserve, near Kaysville.

6 hours ago

Hundreds of dead fish have been found at Mantua Reservoir. Photo credit: Mike Anderson, KSL...

Mike Anderson

Brigham City officials trying to find the cause of dead fish at Mantua Reservoir

Brigham City officials are trying to figure out why hundreds of fish have died at Mantua River.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City 's inversion...

Katija Stjepovic

New construction projects are focusing on electric power over gas

Switching from gas to electric cars could drastically clean up Salt Lake City's air.

5 days ago

Water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake on July 20. A group's new initiative seeks to buil...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Our state is up to the task’: New initiative seeks to solve Great Salt Lake’s woes

A group of researchers and other prominent figures are seeking the help of thousands to solve the Great Salt Lake's woes once and for all, as the lake's water levels remain well below the healthy mark even after a welcomed bump from Utah's record snowpack earlier this year.

8 days ago

The sun sets on the Spiral Jetty...

 Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It’s basically on us’: Experts, lawmakers weigh what’s next to help ailing Great Salt Lake

Utah water experts agree that Utahns must continue to make changes to how they consume water for communities to avoid consequences tied to the drying Great Salt Lake, which reached an all-time low last year.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Sinkhole opens up on Bountiful east bench