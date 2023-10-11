On the Site:
Kalani Sitake Sees TCU Game As Big 12 Measuring Stick Opportunity For BYU

Oct 11, 2023, 11:13 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU head coach Kalani Sitake celebrated his 48th birthday earlier this week.

As he walked off the practice field to a host of “Happy Birthday” messages from staff and media, Sitake made sure to point out that he wasn’t the only one in the BYU program with a birthday on October 10.

He said it was also kicker Will Ferrin and wide receiver Devin Downing’s birthday. That’s Sitake; he’s always willing to put the shine on someone else.

He also doesn’t shy away from shining light on an important football game. Sitake’s BYU squad, fresh off a bye week with a 4-1 record, is gearing up to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 showdown this Saturday in Ft. Worth.

No Big 12 newcomer has yet to defeat one of the legacy members of the conference. BYU will look to do it this weekend in a a game that Sitake senses is a big opportunity for his team.

Kalani Sitake previewed the BYU/TCU game with Hans & Scotty G.

Sitake spoke with the KSL Sports Zone’s “Hans & Scotty G.” to discuss the game in greater detail.

“This [TCU] team won a [College Football] Playoff game. This team went to the National Championship, so they know what it takes to play at a high level,” Sitake said to Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone. “This will be a great measurement for us and what we can accomplish in the Big 12.”

All of BYU’s goals that they have for themselves in the Big 12 are in front of them. It’s one of the nice perks of now being in a conference, every game has meaning.

An upset win over TCU could set the stage for BYU to be a disruptor in the conference title race this season.

TCU still has ability despite its current losing streak

TCU comes into the matchup on a two-game losing streak and is 3-3 overall. It’s a surprising record for a TCU roster that despite their losses from last year’s team, appeared to have a deeper, more athletic roster than last year.

Like last season, TCU will now turn to a backup quarterback after Chandler Morris suffered an injury. That worked out well last season as Max Duggan became a Heisman finalist. This week’s QB is Josh Hoover, who has never started in a game during his collegiate career.

“Obviously, they’re not at the point that they want to be, but the ability is there. They have great coaches,” Sitake said on TCU. “They’re physical and in the run game specifically, they have a back that they can highlight. But they also have quarterbacks that can do it. They have receivers that can take a fly sweep and run the ball and they have a really big, tough O-line.”

BYU is anxious to get back on the field and compete against someone else after a week off.

“We’re just really excited to play another game. I think there’s this type of hunger and urgency once you get off the bye week to get back on the field. It just happens to be against a great team that played for a national championship last year with tons of talent and a very physical run game.”

BYU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

