BYU Football Injury Report For Big 12 Road Test At TCU

PROVO, Utah – Compared to previous years, BYU football is healthy coming out of the bye week.

When adding four weeks of fall camp, BYU had nine consecutive weeks of hard work before taking a bye. They did have physical practices last week but made sure to give players Thursday-Sunday off before returning to the building earlier this week.

So, who will BYU have back against TCU, and who will be out?

Here’s the latest injury report for Saturday’s road trip to Ft. Worth.

Ben Bywater “probably won’t play” against TCU

BYU captain linebacker Ben Bywater said last week in an interview on the KSL Sports Zone with DJ & PK that he would play against TCU. Now, that outlook is not looking as good.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said that Bywater “probably won’t play” against the Horned Frogs this week. But he did note, “He is getting closer each game.”

Bywater acknowledged last week during the “Laced Up Podcast” hosted by safety teammate Crew Wakley that he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He added, “I could play for sure, and I want to. But you just have to look at it from all sorts of angles.”

With Bywater expected to be out, Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart will get his second career start at MACK linebacker. Taggart recorded 10 tackles in the win over Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Siale Esera is available

Heralded freshman linebacker Siale Esera said he suffered an MCL injury in fall camp. That has kept him sidelined through the first five games of the season. The former Timpview High standout is practicing and expected to be available if called upon against TCU.

Kody Epps is expected to play

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps has yet to haul in a reception this season. He has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury since fall camp. His lone game action was against Arkansas last month.

According to BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, Epps is expected to be available again on Saturday against TCU.

TBD on Aidan Robbins

When asked about the status of Aidan Robbins, who is dealing with an injury, Roderick said, “Not sure yet. That one I do not know yet.”

The former UNLV and Louisville running back has only appeared in two games this season for BYU. He hasn’t played since the September 9 game against Southern Utah.

When asked if Robbins has been dealing with the injury all season, Roderick replied, “Yeah, he has.”

“It’s been a pain because he’s able to do some things at practice. But he’s not quite able to play yet. I think we’re getting close, but I don’t know yet.”

Weylin Lapuaho is practicing

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake addressed the status of injured starting offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho on Wednesday during an interview with the KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G. Lapuaho, who started the first four games of the season, has returned to practice since suffering an arm injury against Kansas.

“Just because he’s practicing doesn’t mean that he’s an easy in to play. He still needs to win his spot,” Sitake said on the KSL Sports Zone. “So when guys get back, they’re not back at 100%, but you still have to compete. We think we have the depth. So when we compete, we’re going to play the best guys. Just because they are cleared to practice doesn’t mean that they’re cleared to play in games and certainly doesn’t mean that they’re clear to beat out their competition.”

If Lapuaho doesn’t play, Missouri State transfer Ian Fitzgerald will get the start at left guard for the second straight game.

Talan Alfrey is not quite ready to play

BYU’s safety unit has been a banged-up unit this entire season. One player that is close to returning to action is Talan Alfrey. He’s been sidelined since suffering an injury in fall camp. Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill when asked if Alfrey would return this week, Hill replied, “Not yet.”

BYU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

