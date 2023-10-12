$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California
Oct 12, 2023, 6:15 AM
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Oct 12, 2023, 6:15 AM
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has banned 26 chemicals — used in many cosmetics such as hair products, bodywash and nail polish — due to concerns about health harms.
13 hours ago
Schools in several countries including the United States are encouraging parents to delete their children's social media apps to avoid them seeing violent videos sent out by Hamas.
13 hours ago
Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker
19 hours ago
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — the most ever returned to Earth.
20 hours ago
Wholesale price increases of US goods and services jumped higher for a third consecutive month.
20 hours ago
The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.
22 hours ago
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.