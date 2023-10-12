On the Site:
Utes’ Defense Standing Strong For Team Through Adversity

Oct 12, 2023, 10:17 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has faced unexpected adversity in 2023 due to an onslaught of injuries, but the defense is determined to stick with their offensive brothers to get through it.

Injuries have been a menace for the Utes and isn’t showing signs of stopping anytime soon. The results have been particularly brutal for the offense, who on paper looked really good before the season started but are limping along more than expected.

In Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 Title years, it felt like the offense more often than not bailed out a young defense that was still learning. Now that the tables have turned, two defensive leaders weighed in on making sure they do their part to get the team through a frustrating situation.

Cole Bishop, Karene Reid Talk About Keeping The Utes Unified Through Injuries

A few days prior, wide receiver Devaughn Vele gave a thoughtful response to why Utah football has been responding so well to the adversity that’s been handed to them.

 

On the defensive side of the ball, Cole Bishop and Karene Reid were asked the same question, and gave equally thoughtful, but different answers.

“It’s a team game,” Bishop responded. “There are games we give up a lot of points, there are games we don’t score a lot of points. Injuries-wise, we have a lot of guys getting hurt and we spend every day all year together, so it’s just having the bond to trust each other and trust that everyone is trying to get back as quick as they can.”

Reid followed that up by adding when you’re already going through it as a team, the last thing you need to do is add unnecessary conflict.

“You can’t afford to do that,” Reid said. “We’re already playing opponents who are so good- if we have to deal with internal conflict within the locker room, it makes things even harder. Focusing on winning games is all we are trying to do. That comes with coming together.”

The kids are alright.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL Sports

