New indictment charges Sen. Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Oct 12, 2023, 10:40 AM
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Millions of Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024, far less than this year's historic boost and reflecting moderating consumer prices.
43 minutes ago
From parking their vehicles for the day to purchasing annual passes, visitors to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are going to be paying more to enjoy that Mickey Mouse magic. Again.
3 hours ago
The Israeli military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza but political leadership has not yet decided on one.
4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A player in California won a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize. The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the […]
5 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has banned 26 chemicals — used in many cosmetics such as hair products, bodywash and nail polish — due to concerns about health harms.
18 hours ago
Schools in several countries including the United States are encouraging parents to delete their children's social media apps to avoid them seeing violent videos sent out by Hamas.
18 hours ago
