Check Out Utah Jazz’s 50th-Anniversary Season Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz is celebrating its 50th season as an NBA franchise, check out the full 2023-24 schedule here.

The Jazz open the year with two home games against the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The streak of talented west teams continues as Utah hits the road for the first time against the Suns and the Nuggets.

The Jazz’s first game against an Eastern Conference opponent will be the Orlando Magic on November 2 in the Delta Center.

Utah will play its in-season tournament games on November 10, November 14, November 17, and November 21.

If Utah advances out of the group stage, they will play extra games in December.

In the month of December, Utah plays eight road games and four home games.

The Jazz go on a six-game road trip at the end of January but will host seven out of eight games to start February.

Utah’s last home game is against the Houston Rockets on April 11. The Jazz’s last game of the season is against the Golden State Warriors on April 14.

The Jazz finished last season as the 12th seed in the West with a record of 37-45.

There are a lot of playoff teams that Utah will face in the opening month of the season.

Could a slow start set the tone for the season? What are your predictions for the Utah Jazz in 2023-2024?

