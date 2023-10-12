Holladay woman found ‘beaten’ in basement

HOLLADAY, Utah — A 53-year-old woman was found beaten unconscious in the basement in her Holladay residence Thursday.

According to Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, a call came in at approximately noon from neighbors who discovered the woman.

The neighbors noticed her front door open and went to check on the woman, finding her injured.

The home is near Meadowcrest Road and 6200 South.

Cutler said police entered the home and found the woman in her basement.

There is a criminal investigation into the incident, but Cutler said there is no known suspect at this time.

The woman, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition.

Cutler said police hope to talk to the victim when she regains consciousness and hopefully that will help them with the next steps in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.