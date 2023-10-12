On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Waive Two-Way Forward Joey Hauser

Oct 12, 2023, 4:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz waived two-way forward Joey Hauser before ever playing an official NBA game.

Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Jazz immediately following the 2023 NBA Draft and played with the team during the summer leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The forward did not play for the team during preseason stops in Hawaii and Seattle due to right foot soreness.

Standing 6-foot-9, Hauser began his career at Marquette before transferring to Michigan State after his freshman season.

The forward averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his final season with the Spartans and was considered one of the best shooters available in the draft class.

Hauser knocked down an impressive 46 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per game while shooting a stellar 87 percent from the free-throw line.

During his four-year college career, Hauser appeared in 131 games including 110 starts.

Both Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter remain on two-way contracts for the Jazz.

Jazz Sign Michael Devoe And Keshawn Justice

In addition to waiving Hauser, the Jazz also waived Taevion Kinsey and Nick Ongenda.

The moves made room for guard Michael Devoe and forward Keshawn Justice.

Devoe played college basketball at Georgia Tech where he averaged 14.6 points and 3.1 assists before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate last season. The guard played with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Justice played five seasons at Santa Clara where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds before going undrafted in June.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz To Sign Josh Christopher To Two-Way Deal

The Utah Jazz will reportedly sign Josh Christopher to a two-way contract according to The Athletic after waiving Joey Hauser.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Why Hasn’t Brice Sensabaugh Played For Jazz In Preseason?

After preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii and Seattle, Utah Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh has yet to see the floor.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Deion Sanders Rips Late Kickoff Times, Can’t Wait For CU’s Pac-12 Exit

Another person is upset with the kickoff times of the Colorado Buffaloes—this time it just so happens to be head coach Deion Sanders.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Check Out Utah Jazz’s 50th-Anniversary Season Schedule

The Utah Jazz is celebrating its 50th season as an NBA franchise, check out the full 2023-24 schedule here.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLB Playoffs 2023: Astros, Diamondbacks Advance To LCS, Phillies One Win Away

The Astros have advanced to the LCS. The Diamondbacks are in the NLCS for the first time in 16 years. The MLB Playoffs are in full swing.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #8 Mark Eaton

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached single digits and coming in at number eight is center Mark Eaton.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Jazz Waive Two-Way Forward Joey Hauser