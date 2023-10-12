Jazz Waive Two-Way Forward Joey Hauser

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz waived two-way forward Joey Hauser before ever playing an official NBA game.

Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Jazz immediately following the 2023 NBA Draft and played with the team during the summer leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The forward did not play for the team during preseason stops in Hawaii and Seattle due to right foot soreness.

Standing 6-foot-9, Hauser began his career at Marquette before transferring to Michigan State after his freshman season.

The forward averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his final season with the Spartans and was considered one of the best shooters available in the draft class.

Hauser knocked down an impressive 46 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per game while shooting a stellar 87 percent from the free-throw line.

During his four-year college career, Hauser appeared in 131 games including 110 starts.

Both Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter remain on two-way contracts for the Jazz.

Jazz Sign Michael Devoe And Keshawn Justice

In addition to waiving Hauser, the Jazz also waived Taevion Kinsey and Nick Ongenda.

The moves made room for guard Michael Devoe and forward Keshawn Justice.

Devoe played college basketball at Georgia Tech where he averaged 14.6 points and 3.1 assists before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate last season. The guard played with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Justice played five seasons at Santa Clara where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds before going undrafted in June.

