Ogden man stable after being stabbed multiple times

Oct 12, 2023, 5:34 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

OGDEN — A 58-year-old man was stabbed repeatedly in Ogden Thursday, but is reportedly now in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man is in custody while police investigate the attack, according to Ogden Police Department Lt. Will Farr. He said officers responded when multiple calls were taken about the stabbing at approximately 1 p.m.

Officers said the confrontation was near the Lantern House, a shelter for those who are homeless at 269 W, 33 Street in Ogden. While a suspect was arrested, the victim was given medical care and taken to a hospital.

Ogden man stable after being stabbed multiple times