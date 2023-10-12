Report: Jazz To Sign Josh Christopher To Two-Way Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will reportedly sign Josh Christopher to a two-way contract according to The Athletic.

The news came shortly after KSL Sports reported that the Jazz had opened a two-way spot after waiving forward Joey Hauser on Thursday.

New this summer, NBA team teams can carry three players on two-way contracts after only being able to have two two-way players last season.

Thought Josh Christopher crushed his Pro Day today. Shot it way better than expected, both off the dribble and with his feet set, showed his power and explosiveness, and went really hard all the way through. Good look for him. pic.twitter.com/4efgJAa4tq — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2021

Two-way players are able to split time between the G League and a team’s regular NBA roster earning half of the league’s minimum salary, but don’t down against the team’s 15-man roster.

Christopher was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The guard has career averages of 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 27 percent from three in 138 appearances.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Christopher played only 15 games at Arizona State due to a leg injury that held him out of the final stretch of games for the Sun Devils, but saw his stock climb after a strong showing at the draft combine.

Christopher averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.5 steals at ASU.

Jazz Waive Joey Hauser

The Jazz waived Hauser after signing the forward to a two-way contract immediately following the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Michigan State product played with the team during the summer leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, but did not play for the team during two preseason games in Hawaii and Seattle due to right foot soreness.

The @utahjazz have waived two-way forward Joey Hauser. Hauser signed with the Jazz out of Michigan State and played with the team during the summer league.#TakeNote https://t.co/Qf4pyVELTa — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2023

Standing 6-foot-9, Hauser began his career at Marquette before transferring to Michigan State after his freshman season.

The forward averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his final season with the Spartans.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops