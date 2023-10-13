On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Draper on high alert after family dog is attacked by coyote

Oct 12, 2023, 6:45 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

FILE: (Courtesy: Levi Clark)...

FILE: (Courtesy: Levi Clark)

(Courtesy: Levi Clark)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — An alert for families along Draper and Sandy’s east bench: there has been another Coyote attack, this time in a family’s front yard.

“As soon as he grabbed him, I heard a gasp sound and I knew what it was,”  Paula Coggins SAID.

Coggins lives in Draper near the Steeple Chase neighborhood. On Tuesday night at approximately 9:15 p.m., she took Koda, her 11-year-old Pomeranian Chichuahua outside for a break.

She said she was standing near her sidewalk in front of their home when suddenly a coyote sprinted into their yard and grabbed Koda by the neck.

“It picked him up like he was a toy and I chased him over to the corner, and as soon as I got around the corner they were just gone in the night,” Coggins said.

Coggins and her family are heartbroken over the attack, they said Koda was a beloved family member.

“My daughter got him when she was in high school and she had to come up with a power point as to why she deserves a dog,” Coggins said. “And when she went to move out to college my husband, who is an attorney and never liked dogs, said ‘I think I’m going to sue you for custody.’”

Coggins says her son and husband immediately searched for Koda but he was never found. They’re now hoping to warn others along the Draper and Sandy bench to be on alert.

“If it wasn’t afraid of me yelling and rushing it, it could grab anything,” said Coggins. “I didn’t think they would be so aggressive and so close, there no limitations to what they would do.”

Draper City says they’re receiving reports of coyote sightings every day right now, and they have had five animal deaths linked to coyotes in the last couple of months. All the attacks have occurred east of 1300 East.

Draper City shared this information back on September 6 after two dogs were killed.

Similar reports of coyotes killing family pets have been made to animal services in Sandy City, and Midvale in recent weeks.

Utah’s predator control program will pay hunters up to $50 for a documented coyote kill in areas where it’s permitted, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. You can find more information by visiting Utah’s predator control program.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Photo courtesy: Julia Beseiso)...

Brianna Chavez

Utah family stuck in Gaza as Israeli-Hamas war intensifies

A Utah family is stuck in Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

34 minutes ago

red color leaves clouds...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Indicators point to a wet winter for Utah, but probably not like last year

If you feel like this cold, wet Utah weather serves as a reminder that last winter wasn't all that long ago, you aren't alone.

1 hour ago

Small plane crash (Megan Humphries)...

Eliza Pace

No injuries after small plane crash

PROVO — No one was injured after a small plane flipped and crashed. Provo Fire Department said there was a plane crash at 3:38 p.m. Thursday with two people inside. The occupants said the plane flipped somehow and that’s all they know right now. There were no injuries in the crash and the cause is […]

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

Eclipse glasses are essential for Saturday’s annular eclipse

Scientists and doctors are reminding eclipse chasers that there is no safe time to look directly at the sun during this eclipse.

2 hours ago

Emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Ogden man stable after being stabbed multiple times

A 58-year-old man was stabbed repeatedly in Ogden Thursday, but is reportedly now in stable condition.

3 hours ago

FILE: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (left) and Moderna COVID-19 (right) vaccines are seen at a vaccinati...

Eliza Pace and Ken Fall

It’s almost virus season: here’s what you need to know about vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY — With the onset of fall comes respiratory virus season. This year, everyone ages six months and older is recommended to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their families against serious illness. Joe Dratter is a Clinical Pharmacist with Select Health and explained how vaccines work and what families need to know […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Draper on high alert after family dog is attacked by coyote