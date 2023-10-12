Farmington Flies Past Fremont In Regular Season Finale
Oct 12, 2023, 9:29 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Farmington Phoenix flew past the Fremont Silverwolves in the regular season finale, 38-17.
Farmington Phoenix 38 @ Fremont Silverwolves 17 (Wednesday, October 11)
The Phoenix shut out the Silverwolves during the first 36 minutes of action. Farmington owned a 24-0 lead at halftime and Fremont didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final quarter. Fremont outscored Farmington, 17-14, in the fourth quarter but the Phoenix’s early lead carried them to victory. Easton Wight led the Phoenix with four total touchdowns.
Week 10 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football
Region 1
Layton Lancers 14 @ Weber Warriors 42 (Wednesday, October 11)
On Wednesday night, the Weber Warriors cruised to a big 42-14 win over the Layton Lancers. The Warriors scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Layton trailed 28-6 at halftime. The Lancers scored eight points in the final quarter but the early deficit was too much for them to overcome. Nakosi Swain and Crew Carcciacarne each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors.
Region 2
