Steele Barben Leads No. 7 Crimson Cliffs To Win Over Dixie

SALT LAKE CITY – The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs stomped the Dixie Flyers, 56-14.

The Mustangs ran to an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter and were up 28-6 at halftime. Crimson Cliffs outscored Dixie, 28-8, in the second half.

Steele Barben led the Mustangs with four touchdown passes.

Week 10 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Region 9

Desert Hills Thunder 42 @ Cedar Reds 19 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Desert Hills Thunder rolled over the Cedar Reds on Wednesday night, 42-19. The Thunder owned a 14-6 lead at the break. In the third quarter, both teams scored a pair of touchdowns to keep it a close contest. However, in the fourth quarter, the Thunder shut out the Reds and added two more touchdowns to their total. Tytan Mason led Desert Hills with four total touchdowns.

Pine View Panthers 10 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 27 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Snow Canyon Warriors took down the Pine View Panthers on Wednesday, 27-10. After the Panthers took a 3-0 lead to start the game, the Warriors jumped in front, 14-3, by halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Warriors closed out the night by outscoring the Panthers, 13-7, in the fourth quarter, including a late pick-six. Talan Kelly and Bryce Barnes scored touchdowns for Snow Canyon.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 13 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 14 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Jordan Beetdigger came back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Hillcrest Huskies, 14-13. Jordan owned an 8-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Hillcrest took control of the scoreboard with a touchdown late in the third quarter. However, with 26 seconds left to play, Jakarin Owens scored a game-winning touchdown for Jordan. Owens led the Beetdiggers with two rushing scores.

Murray Spartans 16 @ Cottonwood Colts 32 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Cottonwood Colts ran past the Murray Mustangs on Wednesday, 32-16. Cottonwood took an early 17-7 lead and scored consistently throughout the contest to keep control. Palmer Johansen, Robbie Jensen, and Sunia Fifita each had rushing touchdowns for the Colts.

Non-Region

No. 17 Ridgeline Riverhawks 14 @ Orem Tigers 59 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Orem Tigers crushed the Ridgeline Riverhawks in the regular season finale, 59-14. Orem took a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and built up its advantage to 42-0 by halftime. Lance Reynolds led the Tigers with three touchdown passes.

Raymond, Canada 0 @ Green Canyon Wolves 35 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Green Canyon Wolves blanked Raymond, Canada at home, 35-0. The Wolves scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the contests. Ethan Cutler led Green Canyon with two rushing scores.

Hurricane Tigers 34 @ Lincoln County, Nevada 20 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Hurricane Tigers traveled to Lincoln County, Nebraska, and defeated the Lynx, 34-20. After falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter, the Tigers finished the game on a 34-14 run. Ethan Staples led Hurricane with two rushing touchdowns. Brigham Kemp, Austyn McRoberts, and Dylyn Gabriel also scored for the Tigers.

