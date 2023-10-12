Roy Beats Northridge To Earn Region 5 Title Outright

SALT LAKE CITY – The Roy Royals took down the Northridge Knights behind a 49-14 performance.

Northridge Knights 14 @ No. 16 Roy Royals 49 (Thursday, October 12)

The Royals dominated the contest from start to finish on their way to capturing an outright region title. The Royals led by 14 points after one quarter, 28 points at halftime, and 42 points heading into the final quarter. Joseph Cariaga III led the Royals with four total touchdowns.

Week 10 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Hunter Wolverines 0 @ No. 23 Granger Lancers 56 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Granger Lancers crushed the Hunter Wolverines on Wednesday, 56-0. Granger jumped out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and owned another 21 points before the halftime break. In the third quarter, the Lancers scored another touchdown before coasting to the win. Carson Su’esu’e led Granger with six total touchdowns.

Cyprus Pirates 18 @ Kearns Cougars 54 (Thursday, October 12)

The Kearns Cougars cruised to a 54-18 regular season finale win over the Cyprus Pirates. Kearns owned a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and were up 41-0 at halftime. Bryce Benson led the Cougars with two rushing scores.

West Jordan Jaguars 14 @ Taylorsville Warriors 3 (Thursday, October 12)

The West Jordan Jaguars took down the Taylorsville Warriors on Thursday, 14-3. West Jordan owned a 7-0 lead following a Tevita Makaafi touchdown run in the first quarter and took that lead into the second half. In the third quarter, the Warriors got on the scoreboard with a field goal. Halfway through the final quarter, the Jaguars put the game away with a touchdown run by Cody Johnson.

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 6 @ No. 22 Box Elder Bees 35 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Box Elder Bees stung the Bonneville Lakers on Wednesday evening, 35-6. The Bees flew to a 28-0 lead in the first half and added another touchdown in the third quarter. The Lakers scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to prevent a shutout. Damon Rodriquez and Ryan Griffin led Box Elder with two scores apiece.

Bountiful Redhawks 24 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 17 (Thursday, October 12)

The Bountiful Redhawks came back in the second half to defeat the Woods Cross Wildcats, 24-17. Bountiful took an early 7-0 lead before Woods Cross jumped in front at halftime, 10-7. However, in the second half, the Wildcats were outscored by the Redhawks, 17-7. Bountiful scored a game-winning touchdown on a 67-yard pass with 4:42 to go. Emerson Geilman led Bountiful with two passing touchdowns.

Clearfield Falcons @ Viewmont Vikings (Friday, October 13)

Region 6

No. 12 Brighton Bengals 24 @ No. 9 West Panthers 31 (Wednesday, October 11)

The West Panthers took down the Brighton Bengals, 31-24, behind a second half comeback. The Bengals took a 21-7 lead into the halftime break but were limited to a field goal in the second half. West outscored Brighton by 21 points over the final 24 minutes of action. Isaiah SueSue led West with two touchdown passes.

Highland Rams 7 @ East Leopards 25 (Wednesday, October 11)

The East Leopards ran past the Highland Rams on Wednesday, 25-7. East jumped to an early 13-0 lead and led 13-7 going into the final 12 minutes of game time. The Leopards closed out the contest on a 12-0 run. Tucker McCormick, John Amone, and Michael Nunu Fonua each scored rushing touchdowns for East.

No. 19 Olympus Titans 48 @ Skyline Eagles 0 (Thursday, October 12)

The Olympus Titans shut out the Skyline Eagles in the regular season finale, 48-0. Olympus scored a touchdown in every quarter of the contest and led 28-0 at halftime. Chase Moseley led the Titans with four touchdown passes.

Non-Region

Mountain Crest Mustangs 23 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 30 (Wednesday, October 11)

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles used a second half comeback to take down the Mountain Crest Mustangs, 30-23. At halftime, the Mustangs owned a 9-0 lead. Heading into the final 12 minutes of action, Mountain Crest was still on top of the scoreboard, 16-9. However, in the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles outscored the Mustangs, 21-7, to take the win. Banks Jackson led Maple Mountain with three total touchdowns.

No. 20 Alta Hawks @ Cedar Valley Aviators (Friday, October 13)

Bear River Bears @ Salem Hills Skyhawks (Friday, October 13)

