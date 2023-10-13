One dead in SLC shooting as police search for suspects

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning, and police are asking the public for help in locating any suspects.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers responded to the area of 600 East and 200 South after a person called 911 and reported finding someone on the ground before 2 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews responded and attempted life-saving efforts but the man, in his 20s, later died on scene.

‼️BREAKING NEWS: Coming out of SLC this am. Officers say 1 person is dead after a shooting overnight. PD say someone in the area called 9-1-1 reporting someone down. Now, they’re looking for what may be a group of suspects involved in this deadly shooting.@KSL5TV @slcpd pic.twitter.com/SUQ4pkAt1t — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) October 13, 2023

Detectives asked community members who live or work within the area between 100 South to 400 South and 500 East to 700 East to review home or business security cameras between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday. Detectives are interested in reviewing any footage that may show a group of people walking together or any vehicles coming or leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe the victim got into an argument with the suspect, or suspects, and someone shot the victim as he stood near the southwest corner of 600 East and 200 South.

The suspect, or suspects, then got into a car and left the area.

600 East will be closed between 200 South and 300 South through at least 7 a.m. Friday. Eastbound traffic on 200 South has reopened.

Friday’s shooting marked the 14th homicide in Salt Lake City this year, according to police.