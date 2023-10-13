Former Utah Utes Quarterback Returns To Salt Lake City For Cal Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is welcoming in Cal this weekend for their “Ute Proud” game along with one of their former quarterbacks who may know a thing or two about what Nate Johnson is going through.

They say history repeats itself and, in this case, there are some scary similarities. The year was 2012. Starting quarterback Jordan Wynn was lost for the season. The Utes rolled with walk-on backup quarterback Jon Hayes for a bit and then turned to the future- enter freshman Travis Wilson.

Wilson’s career was always a bit up and down for Utah, but he did end up finishing his career at the top of the history in several categories including second in career wins with 24 and setting the school record for career touchdowns at 75 among other stats.

What we are really here for however, are the fun memories Wilson gave us playing the Golden Bears.

Travis Wilson Vs. California

Perhaps one of Wilson’s more infamous plays of his career includes the time he decleated Cal linebacker- No. 22 Nathan Broussard as a freshman to open up space for receiver Reggie Dunn to run.

Wilson also completed a long pass to receiver Luke Matthews in what ended up being a 49-27 victory for the Utes.

The Golden Bears made their way back to Salt Lake City in 2015 for College GameDay where Wilson showed off his arm-strength with a 54-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cory Butler-Byrd. It would be Wilson’s longest touchdown pass of the year enroute to a 30-24 Utes victory.

What do you think? Tell us about your favorite Travis Wilson moment in the comments below in honor of the Bulldog being back in town.

