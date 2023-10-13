On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Utes Quarterback Returns To Salt Lake City For Cal Game

Oct 13, 2023, 9:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is welcoming in Cal this weekend for their “Ute Proud” game along with one of their former quarterbacks who may know a thing or two about what Nate Johnson is going through.

They say history repeats itself and, in this case, there are some scary similarities. The year was 2012. Starting quarterback Jordan Wynn was lost for the season. The Utes rolled with walk-on backup quarterback Jon Hayes for a bit and then turned to the future- enter freshman Travis Wilson.

Wilson’s career was always a bit up and down for Utah, but he did end up finishing his career at the top of the history in several categories including second in career wins with 24 and setting the school record for career touchdowns at 75 among other stats.

What we are really here for however, are the fun memories Wilson gave us playing the Golden Bears.

Travis Wilson Vs. California

Perhaps one of Wilson’s more infamous plays of his career includes the time he decleated Cal linebacker- No. 22 Nathan Broussard as a freshman to open up space for receiver Reggie Dunn to run.

Wilson also completed a long pass to receiver Luke Matthews in what ended up being a 49-27 victory for the Utes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Golden Bears made their way back to Salt Lake City in 2015 for College GameDay where Wilson showed off his arm-strength with a 54-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cory Butler-Byrd. It would be Wilson’s longest touchdown pass of the year enroute to a 30-24 Utes victory.

What do you think? Tell us about your favorite Travis Wilson moment in the comments below in honor of the Bulldog being back in town.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #7 Deron Williams

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached single digits and coming in at number seven is guard Deron Williams.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Special Teams Change Highlights Week Seven Utah State Depth Chart

Utah State looks for their first three-game winning streak of 2023 as they prepare to renew a rivalry with Mountain West foe Fresno State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sonny Dykes Praises Sitake’s Ability To ‘Make People Better’ Before BYU/TCU

Count TCU coach Sonny Dykes as being a fan of BYU's Kalani Sitake.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Fresno State Bulldogs

Utah State comes into the week looking to improve upon the team's best all-around effort by knocking off formerly Top 25 Fresno State. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Basketball Picked Close To Bottom Of Big 12 Preseason Poll

BYU Men's basketball is only one spot from the bottom of the Big 12 Media preseason poll.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Sees Recruiting Value By Playing More In Texas

BYU's October is loaded with teams from Texas. It's a perk to playing in the Big 12.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Former Utah Utes Quarterback Returns To Salt Lake City For Cal Game