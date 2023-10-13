How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Fresno State Bulldogs

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State comes into the week looking to improve upon the team’s best all-around effort by knocking off formerly Top 25 Fresno State.

USU (3-3, 1-1) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1) at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan. Despite being members of the Mountain West, these programs have not played each other since a 35-16 Fresno State win in November 2020.

Since joining the MW in 2013, Utah State’s 49-31 record trails only Boise State and San Diego State for the best record against league opponents. Fresno State (49-35) has the fourth most wins over that span.

Utah State and Fresno State are the last two Mountain West Champions. USU won the title in 2021 and the Bulldogs won last season.

Utah State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Friday, October 13 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

Analyst: Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Donte Whitner

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

DISH: Ch. 158

DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

