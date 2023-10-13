On the Site:
How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Fresno State Bulldogs

Oct 13, 2023, 10:50 AM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State comes into the week looking to improve upon the team’s best all-around effort by knocking off formerly Top 25 Fresno State.

USU (3-3, 1-1) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1) at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Utah State Improves To .500 With Comeback Victory Over Colorado State

USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan. Despite being members of the Mountain West, these programs have not played each other since a 35-16 Fresno State win in November 2020.

Since joining the MW in 2013, Utah State’s 49-31 record trails only Boise State and San Diego State for the best record against league opponents. Fresno State (49-35) has the fourth most wins over that span.

Utah State and Fresno State are the last two Mountain West Champions. USU won the title in 2021 and the Bulldogs won last season.

RELATED: Week 6: Top Plays From SUU, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Utah State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Friday, October 13 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

Analyst: Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Donte Whitner

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

DISH: Ch. 158

DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-3, 1-1) welcomes the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) for a Friday the 13th matchup at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

