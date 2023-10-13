Sonny Dykes Praises Sitake’s Ability To ‘Make People Better’ Before BYU/TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Add TCU head coach Sonny Dykes to the growing list of coaches that respect BYU’s Kalani Sitake.

Dykes and Sitake are squaring off for the first time this Saturday as BYU looks to earn its first Big 12 road win. The Horned Frogs are looking to end a two-game losing streak.

TCU’s early season struggles have come as a surprise in year two under Sonny Dykes.

Last season, Dykes was the talk of college football, becoming a Coach of the Year by guiding TCU to the National Championship Game.

There’s no National Championship appearance this year waiting for the Frogs, as they’ve stumbled to a 3-3 start. But it remains a talented football team with all of Kalani Sitake’s attention.

Sitake pointed to the speed of TCU and being a well-coached team.

Kalani Sitake views TCU coach Sonny Dykes as a friend

The eighth-year BYU coach then gave high praise for Dykes and his wife, Kate.

“I really like Sonny Dykes. Sonny and his wife, Kate, are amazing people and have been really kind to me and my wife, Timberly,” said Sitake. “So we’ve had a lot of interactions with them. Not just in the Big 12 but also with some of the things we do as coaches with Nike and Pebble Beach. … So I have a lot of appreciation for what Sonny does as a coach. I think his wife, Kate, they’re amazing together and the things they do leading young men, leading programs, and I consider him a friend.”

Homecoming Week TCU vs BYU | 2:30 PM | ESPN pic.twitter.com/jSQGIQV26L — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 10, 2023

During his weekly press conference, Dykes was asked about that relationship with Sitake. The second-year TCU headman raved about Sitake’s personality.

“Kalani is a lot of fun,” said TCU coach Sonny Dykes. “I mean, truly, a big personality—just a really cool guy. He’s one of those guys that you know, probably looks a lot different on the sidelines than he is off the field; he’s a fun-loving guy. You can tell people just gravitate toward him. He’s got a big personality and really respects football. That’s what I love about him. He wants to talk football and loves the game.”

From the moment Kalani Sitake was hired to be the head coach at BYU in 2016, he has made it clear he grew up a BYU fan. Being the head coach at BYU has meant a lot to Sitake, who watched LaVell Edwards’ teams religiously growing up as a kid.

Dykes weighs in on his relationship with Sitake

Dykes can sense that being at BYU means a lot to Sitake.

“I think he’s very appreciative that he’s got a chance to coach at BYU,” Dykes said. “When you see guys like that, I think it’s the way it’s supposed to be. You know, guys that love their job, and they’re appreciative to have it and they make people better. Kalani is certainly one of those guys that does that. Just being around him makes you want to be better. He’s that type of person.”

All the pleasantries will have to be pushed to side when the two Big 12 foes line up between the lines this Saturday afternoon. Dykes sees a BYU team that is doing things his team is not. Avoiding blocked kicks and not making mistakes, Dykes refers to that as “winning football.”

“They’re playing winning football and they’re 4-1, and that’s why. That’s been their formula is to go out and play winning football. You know, take care of the ball, be really good in special situations and do the things that it takes to win a football game. They’ve done a really good job of doing that.”

BYU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth

