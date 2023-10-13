On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah cadet teens teaming up with NASA to collect data during solar eclipse

Oct 13, 2023, 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:35 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN —  While many Utahns have plans to trek to the central and southern part of the state to catch the annular solar eclipse Saturday, a group of Utah cadet teens won’t just be looking up at the sky– they’ll be helping the future of aerospace and science.

On Thursday evening, the Civil Air Patrol Phoenix Cadet Squadron gathered at the Utah National Guard building in West Jordan for a practice run of sorts.

The sky may have already been too dark to see, but the mission was crystal clear.

“We are actually training for the solar eclipse on Saturday,” explained Cadet Airman First Class Danielle Seaman.

She stood outside in the parking lot, communicating to other members of her team via radio.

Inside, the other half of her squadron was testing out eclipse glasses and weather instruments.

Airman Andrew Johnson held up a device that measures wind. He blew into it to test it out.

“This is meters per second,” he said, looking down at the red palm-sized instrument.

Johnson, Seaman, and everyone else will be recording wind, temperature, and other weather stats during the eclipse.

“We’ll be recording the effects of the sun and the solar flares during the eclipse,” he explained. They will be testing to see how those flares affect weather and radio communication. They’ll be taking measurements before, during, and after the eclipse.

Airman Andrew Johnson, far left, stands with his squadron as they test weather instruments and hold recording sheets ahead of Saturday’s eclipse (KSL TV)

The data isn’t just for fun, it’ll actually be put to real scientific use.

“We’re working with NASA, and that’s super cool to be doing,” Johnson said.

Half of the squadron will reconvene at the Utah National Guard building in West Jordan Saturday, while the others will head down to Snow College in Richfield. They’ll meet up with other Civil Air Patrol cadets from five states to conduct that research.

The squadron explained that NASA will use the data this team and 180 others across the country collect as part of the Globe Observer Project.

While some of the data they collect is very specialized, the squadron said the general public can join in and gather basic measurements to report back to NASA as part of the citizen science project.

The results are expected to be released in 2024.

For Seaman, seeing the ‘ring of fire’ will be awesome in and of itself.

“People have to travel to come out here to see that,” she said. “We don’t, so that’s very cool.”

And to be on a mission like this, will give her an even cooler way to experience the eclipse.

“We’re like younger kids working with NASA and stuff, so that’s a pretty, pretty big thing,” she said. “It’s very exciting, too, especially when we all like aerospace and stuff. And so, it’s really fun to work with a big corporation like that.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The BYU Jerusalem Center on Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem. All of the students at the BYU Jerusale...

Josh Ellis

BYU Jerusalem Center relocating students, faculty members to Greece

The BYU Jerusalem Center is relocating its fall 2023 program to Greece, according to university statements.

2 hours ago

Construction workers sign the final steel beam before its ceremonial placement atop the 40th floor ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Final beam placed on Astra Tower, which will become Utah’s tallest building

Hundreds of construction workers looked on as the final steel beam of the 450-foot Astra Tower was hoisted into a rainy sky Thursday for a ceremonial placing on the 40th floor.

3 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

One dead in SLC shooting as police search for suspects

One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning, and police are asking the public for help in locating any suspects.

6 hours ago

Utah tourists began tour of Israel, now trying to leave...

Shelby Lofton

Utah tourists began tour of Israel, now trying to leave

A Utah based-tour group was in Israel for a few days when the war broke out. Now, they're trying to get home while the country is in conflict.

16 hours ago

(Photo courtesy: Julia Beseiso)...

Brianna Chavez

Utah family stuck in Gaza as Israeli-Hamas war intensifies

A Utah family is stuck in Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

17 hours ago

red color leaves clouds...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Indicators point to a wet winter for Utah, but probably not like last year

If you feel like this cold, wet Utah weather serves as a reminder that last winter wasn't all that long ago, you aren't alone.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah cadet teens teaming up with NASA to collect data during solar eclipse