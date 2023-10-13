On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Special Teams Change Highlights Week Seven Utah State Depth Chart

Oct 13, 2023, 11:10 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State looks for their first three-game winning streak of 2023 as they prepare to renew a rivalry with Mountain West foe Fresno State. A late injury to punter Stephen Kotsanlee against CSU forced a special teams adjustments for the Aggies.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-1) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1) at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Fresno State Bulldogs

Two first-quarter turnovers put the Aggies behind the chains but senior QB Cooper Legas didn’t flinch as he led USU to its second come-from-behind win of the season. Legas threw a career-high four touchdown passes, completing 19-of-29 throws for 387 yards and two first-half interceptions.

Terrell Vaughn’s seven catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown paced USU pass catchers. Jalen Royals hauled in six passes for 140 yards and two scores, giving him five touchdowns in the past two games. Micah Davis became the third Aggie wide receiver to top the century mark, finishing with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davon Booth led Utah State rushers with a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. This game marks the second time in program history that three receivers and a running back topped the century mark and the first time since 1996.

Redshirt sophomore safety Ike Larsen had his second career two-interception game to go with seven tackles. Linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with nine tackles.

RELATED: Utah State Improves To .500 With Comeback Victory Over Colorado State

Fresno State recap

The Bulldogs come to Logan after dropping a 24-19 nail-biter to Wyoming last Saturday. After falling behind 24-7 at halftime, Fresno State battled back and a touchdown with 5:17 left had them within one score. A failed two-point conversion took the wind out of Fresno’s sails, allowing Wyoming to escape with the win.

Mikey Keene threw for 218 yards on 23-of-35 passing with a touchdown. Sherrod Mack paced the ground game, gaining 50 yards on 11 carries. Through the air, Jalen Moss led the Bulldogs with nine grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown. Mac Dalena added eight catches for 90 yards and a score.

RELATED: Week 6: Top Plays From SUU, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week Seven Offense

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

Cooper Legas

RELATED: Cooper Legas Throws Career-High Fourth Touchdown Pass For Utah State

Levi Williams

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

RELATED: Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer 

Broc Lane

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Seven Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Michael Anyanwu

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Tegg Slone

RELATED: Utah State’s Ike Larsen Hauls In Second Interception Against Colorado State

Free Safety

Devin Dye

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

Utah State Week Seven Specialists

Punter

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

RELATED: Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Utah State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Friday, October 13 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

Analyst: Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Donte Whitner

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

DISH: Ch. 158

DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-3, 1-1) welcomes the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) for a Friday the 13th matchup at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan. Despite being members of the Mountain West, these programs have not played each other since a 35-16 Fresno State win in November 2020.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #7 Deron Williams

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached single digits and coming in at number seven is guard Deron Williams.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sonny Dykes Praises Sitake’s Ability To ‘Make People Better’ Before BYU/TCU

Count TCU coach Sonny Dykes as being a fan of BYU's Kalani Sitake.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Fresno State Bulldogs

Utah State comes into the week looking to improve upon the team's best all-around effort by knocking off formerly Top 25 Fresno State. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Basketball Picked Close To Bottom Of Big 12 Preseason Poll

BYU Men's basketball is only one spot from the bottom of the Big 12 Media preseason poll.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Utes Quarterback Returns To Salt Lake City For Cal Game

Utah football is welcoming back one of their former quarterbacks who may know a thing or two about what Nate Johnson is going through.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Sees Recruiting Value By Playing More In Texas

BYU's October is loaded with teams from Texas. It's a perk to playing in the Big 12.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Special Teams Change Highlights Week Seven Utah State Depth Chart