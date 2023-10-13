Special Teams Change Highlights Week Seven Utah State Depth Chart

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State looks for their first three-game winning streak of 2023 as they prepare to renew a rivalry with Mountain West foe Fresno State. A late injury to punter Stephen Kotsanlee against CSU forced a special teams adjustments for the Aggies.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-1) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1) at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Two first-quarter turnovers put the Aggies behind the chains but senior QB Cooper Legas didn’t flinch as he led USU to its second come-from-behind win of the season. Legas threw a career-high four touchdown passes, completing 19-of-29 throws for 387 yards and two first-half interceptions.

Terrell Vaughn’s seven catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown paced USU pass catchers. Jalen Royals hauled in six passes for 140 yards and two scores, giving him five touchdowns in the past two games. Micah Davis became the third Aggie wide receiver to top the century mark, finishing with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davon Booth led Utah State rushers with a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. This game marks the second time in program history that three receivers and a running back topped the century mark and the first time since 1996.

Redshirt sophomore safety Ike Larsen had his second career two-interception game to go with seven tackles. Linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with nine tackles.

Fresno State recap

The Bulldogs come to Logan after dropping a 24-19 nail-biter to Wyoming last Saturday. After falling behind 24-7 at halftime, Fresno State battled back and a touchdown with 5:17 left had them within one score. A failed two-point conversion took the wind out of Fresno’s sails, allowing Wyoming to escape with the win.

Mikey Keene threw for 218 yards on 23-of-35 passing with a touchdown. Sherrod Mack paced the ground game, gaining 50 yards on 11 carries. Through the air, Jalen Moss led the Bulldogs with nine grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown. Mac Dalena added eight catches for 90 yards and a score.

Utah State Week Seven Offense

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

Utah State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Friday, October 13 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

Analyst: Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Donte Whitner

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

DISH: Ch. 158

DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

