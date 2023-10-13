Special Teams Change Highlights Week Seven Utah State Depth Chart
Oct 13, 2023, 11:10 AM
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State looks for their first three-game winning streak of 2023 as they prepare to renew a rivalry with Mountain West foe Fresno State. A late injury to punter Stephen Kotsanlee against CSU forced a special teams adjustments for the Aggies.
The Aggies (3-3, 1-1) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1) at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).
Two first-quarter turnovers put the Aggies behind the chains but senior QB Cooper Legas didn’t flinch as he led USU to its second come-from-behind win of the season. Legas threw a career-high four touchdown passes, completing 19-of-29 throws for 387 yards and two first-half interceptions.
Terrell Vaughn’s seven catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown paced USU pass catchers. Jalen Royals hauled in six passes for 140 yards and two scores, giving him five touchdowns in the past two games. Micah Davis became the third Aggie wide receiver to top the century mark, finishing with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davon Booth led Utah State rushers with a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. This game marks the second time in program history that three receivers and a running back topped the century mark and the first time since 1996.
Redshirt sophomore safety Ike Larsen had his second career two-interception game to go with seven tackles. Linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with nine tackles.
Fresno State recap
The Bulldogs come to Logan after dropping a 24-19 nail-biter to Wyoming last Saturday. After falling behind 24-7 at halftime, Fresno State battled back and a touchdown with 5:17 left had them within one score. A failed two-point conversion took the wind out of Fresno’s sails, allowing Wyoming to escape with the win.
Mikey Keene threw for 218 yards on 23-of-35 passing with a touchdown. Sherrod Mack paced the ground game, gaining 50 yards on 11 carries. Through the air, Jalen Moss led the Bulldogs with nine grabs for 115 yards and a touchdown. Mac Dalena added eight catches for 90 yards and a score.
Bold denotes the 2022 starter
Utah State Week Seven Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Broc Lane
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week Seven Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Michael Anyanwu
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Tegg Slone
Free Safety
Devin Dye
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week Seven Specialists
Punter
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Utah State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Friday, October 13 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT
Radio: Aggie Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard
Analyst: Kevin White
Online: KSLSportsZone
TV: CBS Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis
Analyst: Donte Whitner
Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD
DISH: Ch. 158
DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 221
Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/
Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone
Utah State (3-3, 1-1) welcomes the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) for a Friday the 13th matchup at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan. Despite being members of the Mountain West, these programs have not played each other since a 35-16 Fresno State win in November 2020.
Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
