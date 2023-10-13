On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #7 Deron Williams

Oct 13, 2023, 11:41 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached single digits and coming in at number seven is guard Deron Williams.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Deron Williams career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 7 – Deron Williams

Selected by the Jazz with the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Williams was tasked with the difficult job of filling in John Stockton’s massive shoes in Utah.

Despite having to fight for his starting spot throughout his rookie season, Williams quickly emerged as one of the top point guards in the NBA, giving the Jazz a decided edge in the backcourt almost every time he stepped on the floor.

By his second season in Utah Williams was already an elite floor general, leading the Jazz to the Western Conference Finals in 2007.

Though his time in Utah was brief, Williams averaged an impressive 17.3 points, 9.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds for the Jazz over six seasons while earning two All-Star selections, and two All-NBA nods in 2008 and 2010.


Williams career in Utah is inextricably linked to the abrupt resignation of Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan, after which the guard was promptly traded to the New Jersey Nets.

However, the guard rekindled his relationship with both Sloan and Jazz fans after retiring from the NBA in 2017.

Williams ranks among the Jazz’s top ten all-time leaders in three-pointers (tenth), free throws (tenth), assists (fourth), minutes per game (fifth), assists per game (second), and win shares (ninth).

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

