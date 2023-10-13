On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man sentenced to prison for raping 13-year-old girl near UVU campus

Oct 13, 2023, 2:22 PM

FILE - (KSL TV)...

FILE - (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

PROVO — A Magna man was sentenced to at least 10 years and up to life in prison on Sept. 19 after admitting to raping a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home.

Ryan David Lucero, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to rape of a child and sodomy on a child, both first-degree felonies.

As a result of a plea deal, charges for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony, were dismissed.

The sentences in the case, at least 10 years in prison and up to life in prison for each count, will run concurrently with each other and any other case Lucero is sentenced in, 4th District Judge Darold McDade ordered.

On Dec. 17, 2021, charging documents said the 13-year-old girl was using the pedestrian tunnel which goes across University Parkway near the Utah Valley University campus to get to the store to buy shoes. She had run away from home and was barefoot.

Police said Lucero told the girl he was following her, and offered to buy her shoes.

In his plea statement, Lucero said he took the girl to a nearby apartment complex and took her “down some stairs and behind a shed” where he offered her marijuana and had sexual intercourse with her.

A warrant was issued for Lucero after DNA collected during an examination of the girl matched Lucero.

At the time, Lucero was transient and his family reported they had not seen him for months. Officers were able to locate and arrest him using an undercover Facebook account and setting up a meeting.

The assault occurred six months after Lucero was released from federal custody for threatening a Veterans Affairs police officer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th

Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week, Casey is taking you to Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City. 

3 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah cadet teens teaming up with NASA to collect data during solar eclipse

While many Utahns have plans to trek to the central and southern part of the state to catch the annular solar eclipse Saturday, a group of Utah cadet teens won’t just be looking up at the sky-- they'll be helping the future of aerospace and science.

4 hours ago

The BYU Jerusalem Center on Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem. All of the students at the BYU Jerusale...

Josh Ellis

BYU Jerusalem Center relocating students, faculty members to Greece

The BYU Jerusalem Center is relocating its fall 2023 program to Greece, according to university statements.

5 hours ago

Construction workers sign the final steel beam before its ceremonial placement atop the 40th floor ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Final beam placed on Astra Tower, which will become Utah’s tallest building

Hundreds of construction workers looked on as the final steel beam of the 450-foot Astra Tower was hoisted into a rainy sky Thursday for a ceremonial placing on the 40th floor.

6 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Josh Ellis

One dead in SLC shooting as police search for suspects

One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning, and police are asking the public for help in locating any suspects.

9 hours ago

Utah tourists began tour of Israel, now trying to leave...

Shelby Lofton

Utah tourists began tour of Israel, now trying to leave

A Utah based-tour group was in Israel for a few days when the war broke out. Now, they're trying to get home while the country is in conflict.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Man sentenced to prison for raping 13-year-old girl near UVU campus