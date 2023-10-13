Real Salt Lake Looks For Revenge Against LA Galaxy

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake closes the 2023 season with games against the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids.

RSL travels to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California to play the Galaxy for the second time this year.

A lot to play for tomorrow#LAvRSL | @AFCU — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 13, 2023

Real Salt Lake Looks For Redemption Against LA Galaxy

RSL and LA last played on May 31 in Utah. The Galaxy walked out with a 3-2 win.

Real Salt Lake led 2-1 with 20 minutes left. LA scored two goals in three minutes to take the lead and eventually the win.

RSL currently holds the 6-seed in the West with a record of 13-12-7.

The Galaxy have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 8-13-11.

In the 57 meetings between RSL and the Galaxy all-time, Real has won 20 games and forced 13 draws.

“The desire from the guys on the field really pumped up the fans and the fans pumped up the players.” pic.twitter.com/outNj77qea — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake only trails the 3-seed Seattle Sounders by four points.

RSL will go to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday to conclude the season against the Colorado Rapids.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

