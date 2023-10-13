On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Looks For Revenge Against LA Galaxy

Oct 13, 2023, 4:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake closes the 2023 season with games against the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids.

RSL travels to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California to play the Galaxy for the second time this year.

Real Salt Lake Looks For Redemption Against LA Galaxy

RSL and LA last played on May 31 in Utah. The Galaxy walked out with a 3-2 win.

Real Salt Lake led 2-1 with 20 minutes left. LA scored two goals in three minutes to take the lead and eventually the win.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Can’t Overcome Back-To-Back LA Galaxy Goals In Second Half

RSL currently holds the 6-seed in the West with a record of 13-12-7.

The Galaxy have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 8-13-11.

In the 57 meetings between RSL and the Galaxy all-time, Real has won 20 games and forced 13 draws.

Real Salt Lake only trails the 3-seed Seattle Sounders by four points.

RSL will go to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday to conclude the season against the Colorado Rapids.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

