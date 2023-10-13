On the Site:
Jalen Royals Scores Eighth Touchdown As Utah State Evens Score With Fresno State

Oct 13, 2023, 6:40 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State found the end zone for just the second time this season in the first quarter as they battle early against Fresno State.

Utah State is hosting Fresno State at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13.

RELATED: Special Teams Change Highlights Week Seven Utah State Depth Chart

With the Aggies trailing 7-0 following a long Bulldog scoring drive, USU used ten plays to drive 75 yards with Cooper Legas finding Jalen Royals for his sixth touchdown in three games. It was the eighth touchdown pass in the past three games for Legas.

Legas is 4-of-6 in the quarter for 50 yards and a touchdown. Robert Briggs carried four times on the drive for 25 yards and Royals leads USU wide receivers with two grabs for 37 yards and a score.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Fresno State Bulldogs

Utah State Versus Fresno State Head-To-Head

Facing each other for the first time since 2020, USU is looking to avenge a 35-16 home loss to the Bulldogs. Current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was one of the few Aggie bright spots in the loss. Warren rushed for a season-high 136 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Utah State had won three straight against Fresno State before the loss in 2020.

All-time, USU is 13-18-1 against the Bulldogs but they hold a 9-5 advantage in Logan. Utah State is 11-14-1 in conference matchups with Fresno State.

RELATED: Week 6: Top Plays From SUU, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Week Seven Utah State Aggies Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their Friday night matchup against Fresno State.

Junior running back Davon Booth; junior wide receiver Jalen Royals; freshman defensive end Paul Fitzgerald; redshirt sophomore safety Ike Larsen; and junior long-snapper Jacob Garcia.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-3, 1-1) welcomes the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) for a Friday the 13th matchup at Maverik Stadium. USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

