Utah Football Vs. Cal Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the California Golden Bears.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Cal

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

Ute fans, gather outside Gate L on 500 South by 10:45 AM to greet @Utah_Football as they step off the bus! Enjoy food, live music and exclusive t-shirts for each of Utah’s home games that will only be available when the team arrives at @Rice_Eccles prior to the games.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RwGRtGYf4o — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 12, 2023

What To Wear to Utah vs. Cal

There is no color theme for fans this week like there was against Florida and UCLA.

Although the Utes will be wearing black, the Dark Mode game will not be this week.

You can’t go wrong with red if you’re going to watch Utah host the Golden Bears!

Saturday’s game marks the annual celebration of the special relationship that the @UUtah and its athletics programs have shared with the Ute Indian Tribe since 1972, with the Ute Proud game. 🙌#GoUtes | @Utah_Football https://t.co/Kmrm3KC7if — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 12, 2023

Weather For Saturday

Expect cloudy weather with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for gameday.

Utah vs. California weather forecast for our 1PM MT kickoff 🌤️ #GoUtes | @kslweather pic.twitter.com/6dend8wbWb — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 13, 2023

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Cal Football

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the Pac-12 Now App, and KSLSports.com.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to @Utah_Football‘s upcoming game against the Golden Bears 📺#GoUtes https://t.co/VC80GLIJnX — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 11, 2023

Utes’ Defense Stands Strong Through Offensive Adversity

Utah football has faced unexpected adversity in 2023 due to an onslaught of injuries, but the defense is determined to stick with their offensive brothers to get through it.

Injuries have been a menace for the Utes and isn’t showing signs of stopping anytime soon. The results have been particularly brutal for the offense, who on paper looked really good before the season started but are limping along more than expected.

In Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 Title years, it felt like the offense more often than not bailed out a young defense that was still learning. Now that the tables have turned, two defensive leaders weighed in on making sure they do their part to get the team through a frustrating situation.

“It’s a team game,” Bishop responded. “There are games we give up a lot of points, there are games we don’t score a lot of points. Injuries-wise, we have a lot of guys getting hurt and we spend every day all year together, so it’s just having the bond to trust each other and trust that everyone is trying to get back as quick as they can.”

Last minute update – we are wearing red pants instead ⚫️⚫️🔴 https://t.co/9TGJOrD8nB — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 12, 2023

Chris Curry Suffers Season-Ending Injury For Second Straight Year

The hits keep coming for Utah football after head coach Kyle Whittingham announced running back Chris Curry suffered his second season-ending injury in a row.

Running back looked to be a position of strength for the Utes heading into 2023, but they have quickly been crippled with various injuries and ailments.

Curry is the second player in the group to be ruled out for the year behind Micah Bernard, and third overall for Utah football along with defensive end Logan Fano.

