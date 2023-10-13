USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State

LOGAN – Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals continued his hot streak by finding the end zone for the second time in the first half of the Aggies’ game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies hosted the Bulldogs at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on Friday, October 13.

With 1:00 remaining in the second quarter, USU quarterback Cooper Legas hit Royals down the near sideline. The Georgia native split a pair of Bulldog defenders before taking the ball 52 yards to the house.

Royals’ touchdown helped the Aggies tie the game at 14-14.

The Legas-Royals connection capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:45.

After the score, Royals had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Royals has scored seven touchdowns in the past three games, including Friday night.

The junior wideout entered the game having recorded 32 catches for 522 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

At halftime, Legas was 11/16 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State vs. Utah State

Following a 5-0 start to the season, the Bulldogs suffered a loss at Wyoming in their last game. Fresno State arrived in Logan with a 5-1 overall record, including 1-1 in Mountain West action.

Utah State came into Week 7 with a 3-3 record. The Aggies are coming off back-to-back victories over UConn and Colorado State. USU also owns a 1-1 record in league games.

USU and Fresno State have played 28 times previously. USU trails Fresno State in the all-time series with a record of 11-16-1. The Aggies and Bulldogs last played each other in 2020. Fresno State won the game in Logan, 35-16.

