On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State

Oct 13, 2023, 7:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGANUtah State wide receiver Jalen Royals continued his hot streak by finding the end zone for the second time in the first half of the Aggies’ game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies hosted the Bulldogs at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on Friday, October 13.

With 1:00 remaining in the second quarter, USU quarterback Cooper Legas hit Royals down the near sideline. The Georgia native split a pair of Bulldog defenders before taking the ball 52 yards to the house.

Royals’ touchdown helped the Aggies tie the game at 14-14.

The Legas-Royals connection capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:45.

After the score, Royals had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Royals has scored seven touchdowns in the past three games, including Friday night.

The junior wideout entered the game having recorded 32 catches for 522 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

RELATED: Jalen Royals Scores Eighth Touchdown As Utah State Evens Score With Fresno State 

At halftime, Legas was 11/16 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Utah State’s game against Fresno State is broadcast on CBS Sports Network, KSL Sports Zone (1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Fresno State vs. Utah State

Following a 5-0 start to the season, the Bulldogs suffered a loss at Wyoming in their last game. Fresno State arrived in Logan with a 5-1 overall record, including 1-1 in Mountain West action.

Utah State came into Week 7 with a 3-3 record. The Aggies are coming off back-to-back victories over UConn and Colorado State. USU also owns a 1-1 record in league games.

USU and Fresno State have played 28 times previously. USU trails Fresno State in the all-time series with a record of 11-16-1. The Aggies and Bulldogs last played each other in 2020. Fresno State won the game in Logan, 35-16.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Comeback Ends With Late Interception In Loss To Fresno State

A Cooper Legas interception ended Utah State's last hope in a disappointing 37-32 setback at home against Fresno State. 

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rahsul Faison Run, PAT Gives Utah State Late Lead Over Fresno State

USU running back Rahsul Faison broke free for a big touchdown run to help the Aggies take a lead late in the game against Fresno State.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Terrell Vaughn Touchdown Brings Utah State Within One Score Of Fresno State Late

Jalen Royals isn't the only deep ball threat in Logan as Terrell Vaughn broke loose for a touchdown to bring USU within a field goal late.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Cal Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. TCU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's back to action for BYU football as they get set to take on TCU.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jalen Royals Scores Eighth Touchdown As Utah State Evens Score With Fresno State

Utah State found the end zone for just the second time this season in the first quarter as they battle early against Fresno State.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State