Terrell Vaughn Touchdown Brings Utah State Within One Score Of Fresno State Late

Oct 13, 2023, 8:58 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Jalen Royals isn’t the only wide receiver threat in Logan as Terrell Vaughn broke loose for a fourth-quarter touchdown to bring Utah State within a field goal late.

Utah State is hosting Fresno State at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13.

RELATED: USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State

With the Aggies trailing 28-17 after two straight Fresno State touchdowns, Cooper Legas found Vaughn with pinpoint precision for a 43-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion to Royals brought USU within three, 28-25 with 14:29 remaining.

Royals leads the Aggies with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. For Vaughn, it was his fifth catch of the night and eighth touchdown of the year. He has found the end zone in six of USU’s seven games this year. Legas is 19-of-30 for 301 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

RELATED: Jalen Royals Scores Eighth Touchdown As Utah State Evens Score With Fresno State

Utah State Versus Fresno State Head-To-Head

Facing each other for the first time since 2020, USU is looking to avenge a 35-16 home loss to the Bulldogs. Current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was one of the few Aggie bright spots in the loss. Warren rushed for a season-high 136 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Utah State had won three straight against Fresno State before the loss in 2020.

All-time, USU is 13-18-1 against the Bulldogs but they hold a 9-5 advantage in Logan. Utah State is 11-14-1 in conference matchups with Fresno State.

RELATED: Week 6: Top Plays From SUU, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Week Seven Utah State Aggies Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their Friday night matchup against Fresno State.

Junior running back Davon Booth; junior wide receiver Jalen Royals; freshman defensive end Paul Fitzgerald; redshirt sophomore safety Ike Larsen; and junior long-snapper Jacob Garcia.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-3, 1-1) welcomes the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) for a Friday the 13th matchup at Maverik Stadium. USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Terrell Vaughn Touchdown Brings Utah State Within One Score Of Fresno State Late