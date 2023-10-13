Rahsul Faison Run, PAT Gives Utah State Late Lead Over Fresno State

LOGAN – Utah State running back Rahsul Faison broke free for a big touchdown run to help the Aggies take a lead late in the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies hosted the Bulldogs at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on Friday, October 13.

With 4:42 to go in the fourth quarter, Fiason broke out of the backfield and ran the ball 24 yards before crossing the goal line for a game-tying touchdown.

After an extra-point kick, the Aggies took a 32-31 lead over the visiting Bulldogs.

Faison’s run capped a five-play, 85-yard drive that took 2:00.

HUGE shot downfield! @USUFootball keeping it competitive 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xe1afa2zeh — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 14, 2023

After the score, Faison had 12 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. The running back entered the contest with 34 carries for 259 yards and a touchdown this season.

Fresno State vs. Utah State

Following a 5-0 start to the season, the Bulldogs suffered a loss at Wyoming in their last game. Fresno State arrived in Logan with a 5-1 overall record, including 1-1 in Mountain West action.

Utah State came into Week 7 with a 3-3 record. The Aggies are coming off back-to-back victories over UConn and Colorado State. USU also owns a 1-1 record in league games.

USU and Fresno State have played 28 times previously. USU trails Fresno State in the all-time series with a record of 11-16-1. The Aggies and Bulldogs last played each other in 2020. Fresno State won the game in Logan, 35-16.

