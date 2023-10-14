On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU vs. TCU: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fort Worth

Oct 14, 2023, 10:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas – It’s game day in Ft. Worth for BYU vs TCU. These two programs are meeting for the 12th game all-time.

TCU leads the series 6-5.

BYU comes into the game with a 4-1 record, 1-1 in Big 12 action. The Horned Frogs are on a two-game losing streak and are 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12.

Injuries of note for BYU include linebacker Ben Bywater. The MACK linebacker has indicated that he wants to play, but coaches such as Kalani Sitake and Jay Hill have downplayed the likelihood that Bywater will be able to play this afternoon.

BYU starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho has been practicing but might not be ready yet for game action. In replace of Lapuaho would be Ian Fitzgerald, who got his first start with BYU two weeks ago against Cincinnati.

Something to monitor on the injury front is the status of Weber State transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett. Garrett was seen limping on Wednesday while leaving practice.

TCU’s notable injury is of course, at quarterback Chandler Morris. In replace of Morris is Josh Hoover. Hoover is getting his first career start at quarterback on Saturday against BYU.

TCU will also be without their star linebacker Johnny Hodges. The Horned Frogs do get wide receiver Jaylon Robinson back from an undisclosed injury.

BYU vs TCU: Kickoff, TV, Radio Info

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

BYU/TCU Game Day Reading

Series History

Games played: 11

All-time record: TCU leads 6-5

Meetings:

  • September 19, 1987: TCU 33, BYU 12 in Fort Worth
  • October 15, 1988: BYU 31, TCU 18 in Provo
  • October 26, 1996: BYU 45, TCU 21 in Fort Worth
  • October 25, 1997: BYU 31, TCU 10 in Provo
  • September 24, 2005: TCU 51, BYU 50 (OT) in Provo
  • September 28, 2006: BYU 31, TCU 17 in Fort Worth
  • November 8, 2007: BYU 27, TCU 22 in Provo
  • October 16, 2008: TCU 32, BYU 7 in Fort Worth
  • October 24, 2009: TCU 38, BYU 7 in Provo
  • October 16, 2010: TCU 31, BYU 3 in Fort Worth
  • October 28, 2011: TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)

Home: 3-2

Road: 2-3

Neutral: 1-0

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Cal Golden Bears Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football comes off of a bye week with a conference matchup against the Cal Golden Bears in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UHSAA Releases Football RPIs, Postseason Brackets

The Utah High School Activities Association revealed the latest RPI rankings and brackets for the upcoming high school football playoffs.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who’s Out? Last-Minute BYU Injury Updates Before TCU Game

The last-minute injuries for BYU football against TCU.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Bryson Barnes To Start Against Cal

It appears Utah football is making a change at signal caller again, opting for Bryson Barnes against the Cal according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Comeback Ends With Late Interception In Loss To Fresno State

A Cooper Legas interception ended Utah State's last hope in a disappointing 37-32 setback at home against Fresno State. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rahsul Faison Run, PAT Gives Utah State Late Lead Over Fresno State

USU running back Rahsul Faison broke free for a big touchdown run to help the Aggies take a lead late in the game against Fresno State.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU vs. TCU: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fort Worth