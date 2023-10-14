BYU vs. TCU: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – It’s game day in Ft. Worth for BYU vs TCU. These two programs are meeting for the 12th game all-time.

TCU leads the series 6-5.

#BYU looks for its first-ever Big 12 road win today at TCU.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/VFq2XQ30Hj — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023

BYU comes into the game with a 4-1 record, 1-1 in Big 12 action. The Horned Frogs are on a two-game losing streak and are 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12.

Injuries of note for BYU include linebacker Ben Bywater. The MACK linebacker has indicated that he wants to play, but coaches such as Kalani Sitake and Jay Hill have downplayed the likelihood that Bywater will be able to play this afternoon.

BYU starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho has been practicing but might not be ready yet for game action. In replace of Lapuaho would be Ian Fitzgerald, who got his first start with BYU two weeks ago against Cincinnati.

Something to monitor on the injury front is the status of Weber State transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett. Garrett was seen limping on Wednesday while leaving practice.

TCU’s notable injury is of course, at quarterback Chandler Morris. In replace of Morris is Josh Hoover. Hoover is getting his first career start at quarterback on Saturday against BYU.

TCU will also be without their star linebacker Johnny Hodges. The Horned Frogs do get wide receiver Jaylon Robinson back from an undisclosed injury.

BYU vs TCU: Kickoff, TV, Radio Info

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

BYU/TCU Game Day Reading

Series History

Games played: 11

All-time record: TCU leads 6-5

Meetings:

September 19, 1987: TCU 33, BYU 12 in Fort Worth

October 15, 1988: BYU 31, TCU 18 in Provo

October 26, 1996: BYU 45, TCU 21 in Fort Worth

October 25, 1997: BYU 31, TCU 10 in Provo

September 24, 2005: TCU 51, BYU 50 (OT) in Provo

September 28, 2006: BYU 31, TCU 17 in Fort Worth

November 8, 2007: BYU 27, TCU 22 in Provo

October 16, 2008: TCU 32, BYU 7 in Fort Worth

October 24, 2009: TCU 38, BYU 7 in Provo

October 16, 2010: TCU 31, BYU 3 in Fort Worth

October 28, 2011: TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)

Home: 3-2

Road: 2-3

Neutral: 1-0

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

