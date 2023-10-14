Who’s Out? Last-Minute BYU Injury Updates Before TCU Game

On the Site:
Oct 14, 2023, 12:32 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas – The latest injury updates for BYU football before its Big 12 matchup against TCU. KSL Sports is on location for BYU’s first visit to Amon G. Carter Stadium since 2010.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.

Ben Bywater – OUT

Star linebacker Ben Bywater is out for today’s game against TCU. Bywater has a torn labrum, but has said he feels capable of playing. Coaches throughout the week noted it was unlikely that he would play, and that’s what has happened. Bywater being sidelined means Harrison Taggart will get his second career start.

Weylin Lapuaho – Likely to play

Starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho has been dealing with a left arm injury since the Kansas game. He was back to practice this week, and he is likely to play, per the BYUtv broadcast.

Missouri State transfer Ian Fitzgerald will get the start today.

Aidan Robbins – OUT/Didn’t make the trip

BYU running back Aidan Robbins is out once again. The former UNLV, Louisville transfer has been out since week two against Southern Utah. BYU OC Aaron Roderick noted that Robbins was able to practice this week. So he’s getting closer to a return.

Tanner Wall – OUT

The hits keep coming to BYU’s safety unit as Tanner Wall is out with an injury. Wall was seen in a sling this week during practice on his right arm. He is out today against TCU.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

