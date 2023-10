UHSAA Releases Football RPIs, Postseason Brackets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah High School Activities Association revealed the latest RPI rankings and brackets for the upcoming high school football playoffs.

UHSAA High School Football Playoff Brackets

The brackets were unveiled on Saturday, October 14.

The regular season of high school football concluded a day earlier on October 13.

Here are the postseason brackets for each classification in the state of Utah:

Game times are based on the Mountain Time Zone.

8-Player

1. Rich – first round bye (faces winner of 3. Water Canyon/5. Whitehorse on November 3 at 10 a..m.)

4. Water Canyon vs. 5. Whitehorse on October 27 at 6 p.m.

3. Altamont vs. 6. St. Josepth on October 27 at 6 p.m.

2. Monticello vs. No. 7 Monument Valley on October 27 at 6 p.m.

1A

No. 1 Beaver – first round bye (faces winner of. No. 8 Gunnison Valley/No. 9 Parowan on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 8 Gunnison Valley vs. No. 9 Parowan on October 20 at 6 p.m. No. 4 Kanab

No. 4 Kanab – first round bye (faces No. 5 Millard on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 Millard – first round bye (faces No. 4 Kanab on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 2 Duchesne – first round bye (faces winner of No. 7 Milford/No. 10 North Sevier on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 7 Milford vs. No. 10 North Sevier on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Enterprise – first round bye (faces No. 6 North Summit on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 6 North Summit – first round bye (faces No. 3 Enterprise on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

It’s finally time for playoff football! Here are the final 8-player and 1A RPIs and @MountainAmerica postseason brackets. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AQWQ9DduuC — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) October 14, 2023

2A

No. 1 San Juan – first round bye (faces winner of No. 8 Judge Memorial/No. 9 Grand County on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 8 Judge Memorial vs. No. 9 Grand County on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 4 Emery – first round bye (faces No. 5 Summit Academy on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 Summit Academy – first round bye (faces No. 4 Emery on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 2 South Summit – first round bye (faces winner of No. 7 Delta/No. 10 South Sevier on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 7 Delta vs. No. South Sevier on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Layton Christian Academy – first round bye (faces winner of No. 6 Providence Hall/No. 11 American Leadership Academy on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 6 Providence Hall vs. No. 11 American Leadership Academy on October 20 at 6 p.m.

3A

No. 1 Rich – first round bye (faces winner of No. 8 Ogden/No. 9 Juan Diego on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 8 Ogden vs. No. 9 Juan Diego on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 4 Canyon View – first round bye (faces winner of No. 5 Grantsville/No. 12 Carbon on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 Grantsville vs. No. 12 Carbon on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Manti – first round bye (faces winner of No. 7 Juab/No. 10 North Sanpete on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 7 Juab vs. No. 10 North Sanpete on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Morgan – first round bye (faces winner of No. 6 Ben Lomond/No. 11 Union on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 6 Ben Lomond vs. No. 11 Union on October 20 at 6 p.m.

Here are the final 2A and 3A RPIs and @MountainAmerica postseason brackets. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ki0705H0tS — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) October 14, 2023

4A

No. 1 Sky View – first round bye (faces winner of No. 16 Spanish Fork/No. 17 Bear River on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 16 Spanish Fork vs. No. 17 Bear River on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Salem Hills vs. No. 24 Uintah on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 8 Green Canyon – first round bye (faces winner of No. 9 Salem Hills/No. 24 Uintah on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Park City – first round bye (faces winner of No. 13 Dixie/No. 20 Logan on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 13 Dixie vs. No. 20 Logan on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 12 Mountain Crest vs. No. 21 Tooele on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 5 Timpanogos – first round bye (faces winner of No. 12 Mountain Crest/No. 21 Tooele on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 2 Crimson Cliffs – first round bye (faces winner of No. 15 Cedar/No. 18 Pine View on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 15 Cedar vs. No. 18 Pine View on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 10 Desert Hills vs. No. 23 Hurricane on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 7 Snow Canyon – first round bye (faces winner of No. 10 Desert Hills/No. 23 Hurricane on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 3 Provo – first round bye (faces winner of No. 14 Payson/No. 19 Mountain View on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 14 Payson vs. No. 19 Mountain View on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 11 Stansbury vs. No. Jordan on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgeline – first round bye (faces winner of No. 11 Stansbury/No. 22 Jordan on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

5A

No. 1 Timpview – first round bye (faces winner of No. 16 Wasatch/No. 17 Orem on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 16 Wasatch vs. No. 17 Orem on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Woods Cross vs. No. 24 Taylorsville on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 8 Brighton – first round bye (faces winner of No. 9 Woods Cross/No. 24 Taylorsville on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Box Elder – first round bye (faces winner of No. 13 Maple Mountain/No. 20 Viewmont on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 13 Maple Mountain vs. No. 20 Viewmont on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 12 West Jordan vs. No. 21 Northridge on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 5 Olympus – first round bye (faces winner of No. 12 West Jordan/No. 21 Northridge on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 2 Springville – first round bye (faces winner of No. 15 Kearns/No. 18 East on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 15 Kearns vs. No. 18 East on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 10 Bountiful vs. No. 23 Cedar Valley on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 7 Granger – first round bye (faces winner of No. 10 Bountiful/No. 23 Cedar Valley on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 3 Roy – first round bye (faces winner of No. 14 Bonneville/No. 19 Hunter on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 14 Bonneville vs. No. 19 Hunter on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 11 Alta vs. No. 22 Highland on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 6 West – first round bye (faces winner of No. 11 Alta/No. 22 Highland on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

Next up, the final 4A and 5A RPIs and@MountainAmerica postseason brackets. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ng0LZAn2q8 — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) October 14, 2023

6A

No. 1 American Fork – first round bye (faces winner of No. 16 Fremont/No. 17 Westlake on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 17 Fremont vs. No. 17 Westlake on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Syracuse – first round bye (faces No. 8 Bingham on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 8 Bingham – first round bye (faces No. 9 Syracuse on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Skyridge – first round bye (faces No. 13 Farmington on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 13 Farmington – first round bye (faces No. 4 Skyridges on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 12 Herriman – first round bye (faces No. 5 Pleasant Grove on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 Pleasant Grove – first round bye (faces No. 12 Herriman on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 2 Corner Canyon – first round bye (faces winner of No. 15 Copper Hills vs. No. 18 Layton on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 15 Copper Hills vs. No. 18 Layton on October 20 at 6 p.m.

No. 10 Lone Peak – first round bye (faces No. 7 Mountain Ridge on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 7 Mountain Ridge – first round bye (faces No. 10 Lone Peak on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 3 Lehi – first round bye (faces No. 14 Riverton on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 14 Riverton – first round bye (faces No. 3 Lehi on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 11 Weber – first round bye (faces No. 6 Davis on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

No. 6 Davis – first round bye (faces No. 11 Weber on October 27 at 6 p.m.)

And at last, the final 6A RPI and @MountainAmerica postseason bracket. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7hQznvvq9F — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) October 14, 2023

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports