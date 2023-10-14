On the Site:
Report From Bill Riley: Utah Receiver Mycah Pittman Done For Season

Oct 14, 2023, 1:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – According to the “Voice of the Utes” Bill Riley, Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman is done for the season. No further details were given.

The announcement was made during the Utah pregame show earlier this morning.

Pittman took a massive hit against Baylor in week two and has not been seen since for the Utes. Pittman is now the fourth known player who has suffered a season-ending injury for Utah, joining running backs Micah Bernard and Chris Curry, along with defensive end Logan Fano.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MJP (@mycahpittman)

Injuries Have Been An Issue For Utah

The injury bug has not been kind to Utah football in 2023 with now four players out for the season among several others who have been struggling with less-severe injuries.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the year for the Utes has been waiting on tight end Brant Kuithe and starting quarterback Cam Rising to be fully-recovered from serious knee injuries.

Mycah Pittman Comes To Utah

Pittman spent his first three seasons of eligibility with the Ducks where he totaled 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, Pittman helped the Seminoles with 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

As a Ute Pittman only recorded three receptions for 20 yards, no touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards per play.

The talented receiver committed to Utah in May with hopes of elevating not only his profile, but Utah’s offensive profile as well. However, not much has worked out the way it was supposed to for anyone associated with the Utes in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Report From Bill Riley: Utah Receiver Mycah Pittman Done For Season