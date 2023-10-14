Report: Colts RB Zack Moss Fined For Touchdown Celebration

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back and current Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss reportedly received a fine for a touchdown celebration during Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Colts hosted the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, October 8.

RELATED: Former Utah RB Zack Moss Shines In Colts’ Victory Over Titans

During the victory, Moss scored a pair of touchdowns. After his second score, the former Utah standout jumped into the air and “dunked” the pigskin through the goalpost.

Ahead of Week 6, the NFL fined Moss for the celebration, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL fined #Colts RB Zack Moss $6,330 for unsportsmanlike conduct — dunking the ball over the goalpost after his touchdown last week,” the NFL insider posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indianapolis beat Tennessee, 23-16.

The NFL fined #Colts RB Zack Moss $6,330 for unsportsmanlike conduct — dunking the ball over the goal post after his touchdown last week. pic.twitter.com/f5LhzIBMK5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2023

Moss finished the game with 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 30 yards.

The former Utah standout entered Week 5 with 66 carries for 280 yards and one touchdown on the ground this season. He’d also hauled in six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in three games played through the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

With the win, the Colts improved to a 3-2 record this season.

Indianapolis’ next game is on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland