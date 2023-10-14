BYU Cornerback Eddie Heckard Makes Incredible Interception Against TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard snagged the ball out of the air with one hand before collecting an interception during the Cougars’ game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

With 10:53 left in the first half, Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover tossed a pass over the middle of the field. Heckard hit the ball with one hand before corraling it for a pick and a BYU possession. The cornerback returned the ball 16 yards to the BYU 25-yard line.

The Cougars trailed the Horned Frogs, 17-0, at the time of Heckard’s interception.

The former Weber State defensive back entered the game with 17 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass breakups this season.

BYU vs. TCU

The Cougars arrived in the Lone Star State with a 4-1 record, including 1-1 in Big 12 action. BYU lost its conference opener at Kansas and picked up its first league win at home against Cincinnati. The Cougars came into Texas off a bye week.

The Horned Frogs owned a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the college football season. After falling at home to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, TCU won three straight games against Nicholls, Houston, and SMU. TCU lost its last two contests (vs. West Virginia and at Iowa State) before hosting BYU.

All-Time Series

The Horned Frogs and Cougars have faced each other 11 previous times. TCU owns a 5-6 lead in the all-time series, including 2-3 on the Horned Frogs’ turf.

BYU and TCU competed against each other in the Mountain West from 2005-2011. The Cougars became FBS Independents in 2011 and TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The two teams first met in 1987 and the Horned Frogs picked up a 33-12 win. BYU and TCU last played in 2011 when the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 38-28, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

