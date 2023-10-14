On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Trims TCU’s Lead On Marion Touchdown, Roberts Two-Point Conversion

Oct 14, 2023, 3:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, TexasBYU cut into a double-digit deficit late in the first half thanks to the Cougars’ first touchdown of the game and a two-point conversion against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs will host the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.

With 3:15 remaining in the second quarter, Keelan Marion took a handoff from Kedon Slovis and ran toward the pylon before crossing the goal line for BYU’s first score of the game. Following the score, the Cougars decided against an extra-point kick in an attempt to make it a two-score game. Slovis connected with Chase Roberts, who made a great catch to help cut TCU’s lead to 24-8.

The touchdown capped a 10-play, 84-yard drive that took 4:54.

After the touchdown, Marion had one carry for three yards and Roberts had two receptions for 52 yards. Slovis was 5/14 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Marion entered the game with six receptions for 111 yards this season. He also came into the game with two carries for six yards and one touchdown on the ground.

BYU’s game against TCU is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. TCU

The Cougars arrived in the Lone Star State with a 4-1 record, including 1-1 in Big 12 action. BYU lost its conference opener at Kansas and picked up its first league win at home against Cincinnati. The Cougars came into Texas off a bye week.

RELATED STORIES

The Horned Frogs owned a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the college football season. After falling at home to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, TCU won three straight games against Nicholls, Houston, and SMU. TCU lost its last two contests (vs. West Virginia and at Iowa State) before hosting BYU.

All-Time Series

The Horned Frogs and Cougars have faced each other 11 previous times. TCU owns a 5-6 lead in the all-time series, including 2-3 on the Horned Frogs’ turf.

BYU and TCU competed against each other in the Mountain West from 2005-2011. The Cougars became FBS Independents in 2011 and TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The two teams first met in 1987 and the Horned Frogs picked up a 33-12 win. BYU and TCU last played in 2011 when the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 38-28, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sione Vaki Turns On Jets For Long Touchdown Run Againt Cal

Utah safety Sione Vaki showed off his versatility against Cal as he took a handoff 72 yards to the house to increase the Utes' lead over Cal.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Forces Fumble, Finds End Zone To Increase Lead Over Cal Golden Bears

After Jonah Elliss forced a fumble, QB Bryson Barnes scrambled for a touchdown to give the Utah Utes a 17-point lead.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Cornerback Eddie Heckard Makes Incredible Interception Against TCU

BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard snagged the ball out of the air for an interception during the Cougars' game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Goes Into Bag Of Tricks To Take First-Half Lead Over Cal

Just before halftime, Sione Vaki lined up under center and pushed forward to get six and a lead for the Utah Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Colts RB Zack Moss Fined For Touchdown Celebration

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss reportedly received a fine for a touchdown celebration during Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Utes Capitalize On Turnover With Touchdown

After an interception set Utah up on Cal's side of the field, the Utes capitalized with a rushing touchdown from Ja'Quinden Jackson.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU Trims TCU’s Lead On Marion Touchdown, Roberts Two-Point Conversion