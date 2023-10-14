BYU Trims TCU’s Lead On Marion Touchdown, Roberts Two-Point Conversion

FORT WORTH, Texas – BYU cut into a double-digit deficit late in the first half thanks to the Cougars’ first touchdown of the game and a two-point conversion against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs will host the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.

With 3:15 remaining in the second quarter, Keelan Marion took a handoff from Kedon Slovis and ran toward the pylon before crossing the goal line for BYU’s first score of the game. Following the score, the Cougars decided against an extra-point kick in an attempt to make it a two-score game. Slovis connected with Chase Roberts, who made a great catch to help cut TCU’s lead to 24-8.

The touchdown capped a 10-play, 84-yard drive that took 4:54.

After the touchdown, Marion had one carry for three yards and Roberts had two receptions for 52 yards. Slovis was 5/14 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Marion entered the game with six receptions for 111 yards this season. He also came into the game with two carries for six yards and one touchdown on the ground.

BYU vs. TCU

The Cougars arrived in the Lone Star State with a 4-1 record, including 1-1 in Big 12 action. BYU lost its conference opener at Kansas and picked up its first league win at home against Cincinnati. The Cougars came into Texas off a bye week.

The Horned Frogs owned a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the college football season. After falling at home to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, TCU won three straight games against Nicholls, Houston, and SMU. TCU lost its last two contests (vs. West Virginia and at Iowa State) before hosting BYU.

All-Time Series

The Horned Frogs and Cougars have faced each other 11 previous times. TCU owns a 5-6 lead in the all-time series, including 2-3 on the Horned Frogs’ turf.

BYU and TCU competed against each other in the Mountain West from 2005-2011. The Cougars became FBS Independents in 2011 and TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The two teams first met in 1987 and the Horned Frogs picked up a 33-12 win. BYU and TCU last played in 2011 when the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 38-28, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

