Utah Air National Guard announces new commander

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Air National Guard has announced the appointment of Brig. Gen. Gene C. Buckner as the new Assistant Adjutant General – Air.

A ceremony for Buckner was held Saturday afternoon at the north hangar of the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base.

“As I step into the role of Assistant Adjutant General for Air in the Utah National Guard, I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and gratitude,” said Buckner in a news release. “It’s an opportunity to work alongside dedicated airmen who exemplify the spirit of service. Together, we’ll strive to meet the challenges before us with humility and a commitment to our duty to the people of Utah and our nation.”

Buckner has been with the Air National Guard since 1993. In 1999, he earned his commission through the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Science. During his time with Air National Guard, he has served as commander of the 151st Mission Support Group. Additionally, he has also served as commander for the 130th Engineering Installation Squadron, 151st Services Flight, 151st Civil Engineering Squadron. He also served as the 151st Inspector General.

