No. 16 Utah Football Posts Season-High Points, Beat Cal Golden Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off of a bye week, the Utah Utes football team defeated the Cal Golden Bears in Rice-Eccles Stadium, 34-14.

The Utes’ last game was a tough road loss to the Oregon State Beavers. Utah got back in the win column against a 3-3 Cal team.

Potentially the story of the game was safety Sione Vaki playing running back and posting a monster stat line. Vaki had 15 rushes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Pregame

📍 Rice Eccles Stadium pic.twitter.com/231tXfpGUL — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 14, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Utah defense doing Utah defense things to freshman quarterbacks to start this game. Cal to punt. Let’s see how this Utah offense looks after the BYE week…#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds Mikey Matthews for a three-yard gain on the sideline. Nice grab by the freshman.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson gets another six yards. 3rd and 1. Sione Vaki gets the next snap for a two yard gain. First down #Utes.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

So far the rest looks to have done JJ well. 3rd and 2 for the #Utes#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes goes for Sione Vaki and puts a little too much on it. 4th and 2, #Utes will punt. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Mendoza found 21 wide-open yards to move the chains. Cal offense much more productive in their second drive so far.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

The #CalGoldenBears are on the board first after freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza finds a receiver for 48-yards and the score.#UTAH 0 | #CAL 7 5:41 Q1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds Mikey Matthews for nine yards. 2nd and 1 #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Sione Vaki gets the hand-off and takes off for 32 yards. Utah first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

JJ out for blood. Gains 11. First down. #Utes in the red zone.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Drive stalls at the Cal 15. Utah sends out the field goal unit. Cole Becker misses. Yikes.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

END OF FIRST QUARTER Cal still leads the #Utes after a missed field goal attempt. The Golden Bears have the ball and are on the move.#UTAH 0 | #CAL 7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023

Second Quarter

Welcome back Connor O’Toole. Teams up on a sack with the #MayorOfSackLakeCity Jonah Elliss. Eight yard loss.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Lander Barton with the interception. Bryson Barnes and crew will start on the Cal 48.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps and gets the six yards needed to move the chains. Sione Vaki takes the next hand-off for eight yards. 2nd and 2 from the Cal 25.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson picks up another nine yards. 1st and 10 on the Cal 16.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Welcome back to the field Ja’Quinden Jackson. JJ is the first on the board for the #Utes today. Tied ball game.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Cal opts to take a timeout on 2nd and 6 on their own 39-yard line to think things over.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Fernando Mendoza goes long out of the TO, Tao Johnson was on the case. 3rd and 5.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds a hole for a gain of 11. First down #Utes. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Sione Vaki finishes the job and then some on 4th and 2. Gain of nine and a first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

We’re digging the Bryson Barnes to Mikey Matthews connection today. It’s been very nice. 1st and goal.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Sione Vaki gives the #Utes their first lead of the game with a great second-effort push into the end zone. Utah will get the ball out of the half.#UTAH 14 | #CAL 7 Q2 :26#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023

Sione Vaki’s touchdown was the first by a Utah defensive back since Eric Weddle in the 2006 Armed Forces Bowl.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Bryson Barnes completes 17 yards to No. 17 Devaughn Vele to start the second half.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Following the theme, three rushing yards for No. 3 Ja’Quinden Jackson.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes is just showing off now…41 yards to Munir McClain and the #Utes are knocking on Cal’s door. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Cole Becker sent out for the field goal and it’s good.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Utah football extends their lead out of the half after Cole Becker puts a 23 yarder through the posts.#UTAH 17 | #CAL 7 Q3 10:35#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023

Fernando Mendoza was destroyed from behind by Jonah Elliss and lost the ball. Cole Bishop was there to recover. Bryson Barnes starting in the red zone.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps for four yards and the score. Teamwork makes the dream work.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Utah wasted no time putting more points on the board after Jonah Elliss forced a fumble and Cole Bishop recovered deep in Cal territory. Bryson Barnes finished the job with a four-yard touchdown run.#UTAH 24 | #CAL 7#GoUtes #UteProud Q3 9:11 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023

Van Fillinger getting in on the sack action. 3rd and 20 for Cal.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Cal answers on a long drive, cutting the #Utes‘ lead. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Fernando Mendoza hit Taj Davis for 24-yards and a touchdown to cut down the #Utes lead.#UTAH 24 | #CAL 14 Q3 4:21 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Jaylon Glover sighting on a four-yard reception. 2nd and 6 from the Cal 46.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Utah opting to go for it on 4th and 7.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Utah turns it over on downs. Cal will start on their 31 yard line.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Fernando Mendoza helped off the field. Ben Finley in.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Van Fillenger with his second sack of the day. It got LOUD here after that “targeting” call. Done kicked a hornets nest with that one.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Cal missed the field goal…wild sequence of events.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Sione Vaki says “see you later”.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

Crowd is still mad about the Cole Bishop targeting. BIG MAD. (As they should be if we’re being honest.)#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023

