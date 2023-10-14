No. 16 Utah Football Posts Season-High Points, Beat Cal Golden Bears
Oct 14, 2023, 4:26 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off of a bye week, the Utah Utes football team defeated the Cal Golden Bears in Rice-Eccles Stadium, 34-14.
The Utes’ last game was a tough road loss to the Oregon State Beavers. Utah got back in the win column against a 3-3 Cal team.
Potentially the story of the game was safety Sione Vaki playing running back and posting a monster stat line. Vaki had 15 rushes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Pregame
First Half
First Quarter
Utah defense doing Utah defense things to freshman quarterbacks to start this game.
Cal to punt.
Let’s see how this Utah offense looks after the BYE week…#GoUtes
Ja’Quinden Jackson gets another six yards. 3rd and 1.
Sione Vaki gets the next snap for a two yard gain.
So far the rest looks to have done JJ well. 3rd and 2 for the #Utes#GoUtes
Mendoza found 21 wide-open yards to move the chains. Cal offense much more productive in their second drive so far.#Utes
The #CalGoldenBears are on the board first after freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza finds a receiver for 48-yards and the score.#UTAH 0 | #CAL 7
5:41 Q1
Bears. On. The. Board. 👊@qb_fernando to @THEJAYDNOTT down the sideline!
Bryson Barnes finds Mikey Matthews for nine yards. 2nd and 1 #Utes
Sione Vaki gets the hand-off and takes off for 32 yards. Utah first down.#GoUtes
JJ out for blood. Gains 11. First down. #Utes in the red zone.#GoUtes
Drive stalls at the Cal 15. Utah sends out the field goal unit.
Cole Becker misses. Yikes.#Utes
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Cal still leads the #Utes after a missed field goal attempt.
The Golden Bears have the ball and are on the move.#UTAH 0 | #CAL 7
Second Quarter
Welcome back Connor O’Toole. Teams up on a sack with the #MayorOfSackLakeCity Jonah Elliss. Eight yard loss.#GoUtes
Lander Barton with the interception. Bryson Barnes and crew will start on the Cal 48.#GoUtes #UteProud
Those coverage skills tho… 🤌
Bryson Barnes keeps and gets the six yards needed to move the chains. Sione Vaki takes the next hand-off for eight yards.
2nd and 2 from the Cal 25.#GoUtes
Ja’Quinden Jackson picks up another nine yards. 1st and 10 on the Cal 16.#GoUtes
Welcome back to the field Ja’Quinden Jackson.
JJ is the first on the board for the #Utes today.
Tied ball game.#GoUtes
Arm tackles don’t really work on JJ.
Cal opts to take a timeout on 2nd and 6 on their own 39-yard line to think things over.#Utes
Fernando Mendoza goes long out of the TO, Tao Johnson was on the case. 3rd and 5.#GoUtes
Bryson Barnes finds a hole for a gain of 11. First down #Utes.
Sione Vaki finishes the job and then some on 4th and 2. Gain of nine and a first down.#GoUtes
We’re digging the Bryson Barnes to Mikey Matthews connection today. It’s been very nice.
1st and goal.#GoUtes
Sione Vaki gives the #Utes their first lead of the game with a great second-effort push into the end zone. Utah will get the ball out of the half.#UTAH 14 | #CAL 7
Sione Vaki’s touchdown was the first by a Utah defensive back since Eric Weddle in the 2006 Armed Forces Bowl.#GoUtes #UteProud
Second Half
Third Quarter
Bryson Barnes completes 17 yards to No. 17 Devaughn Vele to start the second half.#GoUtes
Following the theme, three rushing yards for No. 3 Ja’Quinden Jackson.#GoUtes
Bryson Barnes is just showing off now…41 yards to Munir McClain and the #Utes are knocking on Cal’s door. #GoUtes
Cole Becker sent out for the field goal and it’s good.#GoUtes #UteProud
Utah football extends their lead out of the half after Cole Becker puts a 23 yarder through the posts.#UTAH 17 | #CAL 7
Fernando Mendoza was destroyed from behind by Jonah Elliss and lost the ball. Cole Bishop was there to recover.
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023
Jonah Elliss prefers a sack lunch. 😏
Bryson Barnes keeps for four yards and the score.
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 14, 2023
QB keeper for six!
Utah wasted no time putting more points on the board after Jonah Elliss forced a fumble and Cole Bishop recovered deep in Cal territory.
Bryson Barnes finished the job with a four-yard touchdown run.#UTAH 24 | #CAL 7#GoUtes #UteProud
Q3 9:11
Van Fillinger getting in on the sack action. 3rd and 20 for Cal.#GoUtes #UteProud
Cal answers on a long drive, cutting the #Utes‘ lead.
Fernando Mendoza hit Taj Davis for 24-yards and a touchdown to cut down the #Utes lead.#UTAH 24 | #CAL 14
Q3 4:21
Strike back. 🎯@qb_fernando with the laser to @tajdavis_
Fourth Quarter
Jaylon Glover sighting on a four-yard reception. 2nd and 6 from the Cal 46.#GoUtes
Utah opting to go for it on 4th and 7.#Utes
Utah turns it over on downs. Cal will start on their 31 yard line.#Utes
Fernando Mendoza helped off the field. Ben Finley in.#Utes
Van Fillenger with his second sack of the day. It got LOUD here after that “targeting” call. Done kicked a hornets nest with that one.#Utes
Cal missed the field goal…wild sequence of events.#GoUtes
Sione Vaki says “see you later”.#GoUtes
We tried to tell you he’s nice with it. 👀👀👀
Crowd is still mad about the Cole Bishop targeting. BIG MAD. (As they should be if we’re being honest.)#GoUtes
Cole Becker extends the #Utes lead by three.#UTAH 34 | #CAL 14#GoUtes #UteProud
#LightTheU#Utes move to 5-1 ahead of a big showdown in LA next week.#GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/MkAxFvkojZ
