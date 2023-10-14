On the Site:
No. 16 Utah Football Posts Season-High Points, Beat Cal Golden Bears

Oct 14, 2023, 4:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off of a bye week, the Utah Utes football team defeated the Cal Golden Bears in Rice-Eccles Stadium, 34-14.

The Utes’ last game was a tough road loss to the Oregon State Beavers. Utah got back in the win column against a 3-3 Cal team.

Potentially the story of the game was safety Sione Vaki playing running back and posting a monster stat line. Vaki had 15 rushes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

KSL Sports

