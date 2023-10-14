On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Siale Esera Snags First Career Interception During BYU-TCU Game

Oct 14, 2023, 4:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, TexasBYU linebacker Siale Esera hauled in his first career interception on a tip-drill play during the second half of Cougars’ game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU’s Siale Esera records first interception

The Horned Frogs hosted the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.

With 12:20 to go in the fourth quarter, Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover attempted a pass over the middle. The ball hit the intended receiver’s hands and popped into the air. Esera collected the pigskin and returned the ball for no gain to the BYU 22-yard line.

Esera’s pick ended a 10-play, 45-yard drive by the Horned Frogs that had been going for four minutes.

It was the Provo native’s first collegiate statistic recorded.

At the time of the epick, the Cougars trailed the Horned Frogs, 41-11.

BYU’s game against TCU is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. TCU

The Cougars arrived in the Lone Star State with a 4-1 record, including 1-1 in Big 12 action. BYU lost its conference opener at Kansas and picked up its first league win at home against Cincinnati. The Cougars came into Texas off a bye week.

RELATED STORIES

The Horned Frogs owned a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the college football season. After falling at home to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, TCU won three straight games against Nicholls, Houston, and SMU. TCU lost its last two contests (vs. West Virginia and at Iowa State) before hosting BYU.

All-Time Series

The Horned Frogs and Cougars have faced each other 11 previous times. TCU owns a 5-6 lead in the all-time series, including 2-3 on the Horned Frogs’ turf.

BYU and TCU competed against each other in the Mountain West from 2005-2011. The Cougars became FBS Independents in 2011 and TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The two teams first met in 1987 and the Horned Frogs picked up a 33-12 win. BYU and TCU last played in 2011 when the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 38-28, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Appealing Cole Bishop Targeting Call

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed the Utes are already working to appeal a targeting call on safety Cole Bishop.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Run-Heavy Win Over Cal

Utah football moved the chains in their game against Cal by deploying a run-heavy attack which has been missing most of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Validates Vampire Claims With Another Day Loss At TCU

Since 2019, in games that kick off before 6 p.m., BYU has a record of 14-13. By comparison, after 6 p.m., BYU is 26-3.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Picked Ninth In Preseason Mountain West Poll

Danny Sprinkle's first year at Utah State opens with USU picked to finish ninth in the conference preseason poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Suffering Blowout Loss To TCU

BYU traveled to Texas and suffered a blowout loss to former Mountain West and new Big 12 Conference foe, TCU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah Football Continues To Compete Despite Injuries

Relying on a mishmash of lineups due to injuries, Utah can still entertain hopes of a third consecutive conference championship.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Siale Esera Snags First Career Interception During BYU-TCU Game