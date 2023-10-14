Siale Esera Snags First Career Interception During BYU-TCU Game

FORT WORTH, Texas – BYU linebacker Siale Esera hauled in his first career interception on a tip-drill play during the second half of Cougars’ game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU’s Siale Esera records first interception

The Horned Frogs hosted the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.

With 12:20 to go in the fourth quarter, Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover attempted a pass over the middle. The ball hit the intended receiver’s hands and popped into the air. Esera collected the pigskin and returned the ball for no gain to the BYU 22-yard line.

Esera’s pick ended a 10-play, 45-yard drive by the Horned Frogs that had been going for four minutes.

It was the Provo native’s first collegiate statistic recorded.

At the time of the epick, the Cougars trailed the Horned Frogs, 41-11.

BYU vs. TCU

The Cougars arrived in the Lone Star State with a 4-1 record, including 1-1 in Big 12 action. BYU lost its conference opener at Kansas and picked up its first league win at home against Cincinnati. The Cougars came into Texas off a bye week.

The Horned Frogs owned a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the college football season. After falling at home to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, TCU won three straight games against Nicholls, Houston, and SMU. TCU lost its last two contests (vs. West Virginia and at Iowa State) before hosting BYU.

All-Time Series

The Horned Frogs and Cougars have faced each other 11 previous times. TCU owns a 5-6 lead in the all-time series, including 2-3 on the Horned Frogs’ turf.

BYU and TCU competed against each other in the Mountain West from 2005-2011. The Cougars became FBS Independents in 2011 and TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The two teams first met in 1987 and the Horned Frogs picked up a 33-12 win. BYU and TCU last played in 2011 when the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 38-28, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

