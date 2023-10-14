BYU Football Suffers Blowout Loss At TCU Following Bye Week
Oct 14, 2023, 5:03 PM
FORT WORTH, Texas – Following their bye week, the BYU Cougars suffered a crushing defeat on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs.
BYU falls to TCU after bye week
The Horned Frogs hosted the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.
BYU fell to TCU, 44-11.
Pregame
#BYU looks for its first-ever Big 12 road win today at TCU.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/VFq2XQ30Hj
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
#BYU warming up here in Ft. Worth.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/KQJSf72YBV
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
#BYU RB Aidan Robbins did not make the trip to Ft. Worth.
BYU’s RBs today:
– LJ Martin
– Miles Davis
– Deion Smith#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Last-minute #BYU injury report before the TCU game. Another safety is down for the Cougars.#BYUFootball https://t.co/sfHN0aotD9
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Big 12 showdown in DFW#BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/w9hktYIQmt
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Getting ready. 😤@aLJayMartin @jakobrobinson87 #BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/wFFTlZ47Vq
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
It’s been a long time since #BYU was here.
Now they meet as Big 12 rivals.#BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/AouI2WzvH4
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
#BYU‘s safeties against TCU with Tanner Wall out:
– Ethan Slade
– Malik Moore
– Raider Damuni
– Crew Wakley
– Chika Ebunoha#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
#BYU WR Kody Epps (#0) is making his second appearance of the season today. #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/9yrlG2AtNf
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Key to the game for #BYU 🏈 is winning the line of scrimmage.
TCU offensive line has struggled this year.
Gotta get after the QB and slow down the run game. @kslsports #BYUFootball
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
5 minutes until kickoff… #TCU fans have really given up on this team, haven’t they!?#BYU #BYUvsTCU @kslsports pic.twitter.com/LZ38CxXF3g
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Dave Fleming on the call for #BYU vs TCU.
He’s been on the mic for numerous Cougar wins since 2020.
Utah in 2021, Arizona and USC in 2021 plus tons of games in 2020. #goodomen
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
First Half
First Quarter
#BYU starting offensive line today against TCU
RT – Brayden Keim
RG – Weylin Lapuaho
C – Connor Pay
LG – Paul Maile
LT – Kingsley Suamataia
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Connor Pay starting at center. Where he should have been all season long. #BYU #BYUFootball
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
Alright, #BYU might be vampires after all.
Opening offensive series results in a pick-six.
TCU 7, BYU 0 – 13:40 1st quarter
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
What a luxury for TCU QB Josh Hoover to already have a lead before he takes a snap in his first career start.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Garrett was going through some drills off to the side in phase one of warmups here at TCU. Appears that he wasn’t able to go.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
TCU with a interception #BYUvsTCU pic.twitter.com/DlKPKmRYMq
— 🏴☠️ (@Leekstr) October 14, 2023
#TCU is going fast and #BYU isn’t keeping up right now. TCU makes quick work going 68 yards in less than 2 minutes to take a 14-0 lead.#BYUvsTCU
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Multiple third down conversions by the TCU offense before missed tackles turns into 14-0 deficit.
Horrific start for #BYU 🏈
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
TCU reeled off seven plays for 68 yards in 1:57.
Kendal Briles offenses continue to roll against #BYU. #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Ryan Rehkow has had a 50+ yard punt in 5 of 6 games this season after that 55-yarder. He entered the game as the FBS active career leader in punting average at 47.2. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Change at safety. #BYU now has Crew Wakley in the game.
Wakley makes a big tackle on 3rd & 1 to force TCU into a punt.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Back-to-back special teams penalties for #BYU.
Nothing is going well today here in Ft. Worth for the Cougars.
Not a good look coming out of a bye week.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Rough start for Slovis. 2-7 for 14 yards and the pick six. Multiple bad throws. But also, great coverage by #TCU secondary.
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Why do teams go shotgun with no backs on 4th & 1?
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
A 36 second 3 & out is not ideal.#BYUvsTCU
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
The Cougars have allowed 2 of 8 4th down conversion attempts this year. BYU entered the game No. 9 nationally in 4th down conversion % allowed. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Stats after 1Q: pic.twitter.com/dNPkD7PoB4
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
#BYU had the ball for 5 offensive possessions in the first quarter vs #TCU.
1 – 3 plays, pick 6
2 – 3 & out
3 – 4 plays, punt
4 – 5 plays, punt
5 – 3 & out
3 quarters left to play, #BYU trailing 14-0. Something’s got to click offensively sooner than later.
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Things are supposed to be more buttoned up after the bye week.
Instead, maybe the worst quarter of football this season. https://t.co/e9KwA0uFqm
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
Strange drive for #BYU to close the first quarter.
Why not run the clock after the five-yard gain? Ripped off two more plays, both incomplete.
TCU will start the second quarter with the ball in #BYU territory after a shanked punt.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
#BYU‘s first-quarter stats against TCU
Total yards: 27
Passing: 14
Rush: 13
Turnovers: 1
Points: 0#BYUFootball
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
Second Quarter
This game suddenly has 2017 LSU vibes.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
What an interception by Eddie Heckard. Great athlete.
Can #BYU‘s offense capitalize?#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
2nd INT as a Cougar for CB Eddie Heckard, 9th in his college career. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
#BYU… barely with a pulse… and they get a much needed takeaway. Eddie Heckard with the INT.#BYUvsTCU
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Eddie Heckard comes up with an impressive INT. 🙅♂️🚫 pic.twitter.com/r4OCGGEFTR
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
One of #BYU‘s trainers continues to talk with Kedon Slovis.
Jake Retzlaff still has his signal hat and headset on the sideline.
None of the backup QBs are currently throwing the ball on the sideline.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Slovis has his helmet on while standing on the sideline. Appears he will be the QB to come out on the next series.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
#TCU redshirt freshman Josh Hoover getting his first career start… only 2nd game of his career taking meaningful snaps… and he’s carving up the #BYU defense. 18-27, 195 yards, 2 TD, INT with 8:09 still remaining in the 2nd quarter.
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
TCU leads 24-0 after a Jared Wiley TD pass from Josh Hoover.
Feels like it should be a bigger deficit than that.
All Frogs today.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
.@EddieHeckard5 made an excellent play for a pick. 🤯#BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL #BYUvsTCU https://t.co/rNV1jnmMIg
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
#BYU RB Miles Davis gets his first touch of the game in the second quarter and it results in a first down.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
On 4th & 5: Slovis connects with Chase Roberts for a big gain.#BYU crosses the 50-yard line for the first time in the game with 5:30 to go.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
2nd rushing TD of the year for WR Keelan Marion (3 yards) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
KEELAN. TOUCHDOWN.
Cougs on the board!! pic.twitter.com/bn0OwxldNR
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 14, 2023
Touchdown #BYU!
Keelan Marion scores on a jet sweep. Cougs on the board against TCU.#BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/OKLzr32Gp6
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
2-point conversion from Kedon Slovis to Chase Roberts is the first BYU 2-point conversion since WR Puka Nacua ran for one against Arkansas in 2022. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Chase Roberts has been excellent this season. Perhaps he gave the spark #BYU needs to try and get back in this game.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
An unsportsmanlike penalty by Crew Wakley. That’s costly. Can’t have that.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
When you’re losing by multiple TDs and you make a big play on defense, just get up, walk away and get back to work. Crew Wakley’s unsportsmanlike penalty just gave #TCU points.#BYUvsTCU
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
.@BYUfootball gets onto the scoreboard with a run and a two-point try against @TCUFootball. 🤙#BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL #BYUvsTCU https://t.co/MU468aeWpm
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
TOUCHDOWN ☑️
+2 ☑️
📺 ESPN: https://t.co/QPLwDSyrGt pic.twitter.com/Cq5RlalIUA
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 14, 2023
Chase Roberts, GREAT hands. +2 📸 pic.twitter.com/z5um3Xh8fd
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 14, 2023
Kody Epps hauls in his first reception of the season.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Kody Epps gets his first reception of the season with :40 left in the first half for a 7 yard gain.#BYU
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
First catch of the year for WR Kody Epps (7 yards) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Halftime from Ft. Worth
TCU – 31
BYU – 8#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/wcyUzAFQSm
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
Can #BYU find their inner #Stanford in this second half? Miracles do happen…
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Halftime stats: pic.twitter.com/3V7kk1uX0i
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Josh Hoover has looked like a well experienced, all-conference QB in this game. 22/33 for 256 yards and 3TD in just one half. He has completed passes to ELEVEN different receivers!#BYUvsTCU #BYUFootball
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Adjustments are the name of the game. What adjustments will Aaron Roderick make to get the chains moving in the 2nd half (1/9 on 3rd downs)?
What adjustments will Jay Hill make to slow down the pace of this #TCU offense (if possible)?
What adjustments do #BYU fans want to see?
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
Second Half
Third Quarter
TCU scored 14 points in a loss last week against Iowa State.
They are well on their way to 60 points against #BYU.
Bad performance from the Cougars in every phase of the game.
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
TCU has completed passes to 11 different receivers in this game.
Josh Hoover is slicing up #BYU‘s defense. #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
42-yard reception for WR Parker Kingston is a career long. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
4th made FG for K Will Ferrin this year. 46 yards also tops his previous long of 43 yards (Arkansas) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Utah with a comfortable lead after Sione Vaki blows by for 72 yards and the score. #UTAH 31 | #CAL 14
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
#BYU safety Crew Wakley is being helped off the field by trainers. He’s nursing his left arm.
Injuries at safety continue…#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
It’s hard to believe how snake bitten that position has been in 2023. https://t.co/4KtSyfQom3
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 14, 2023
Kingsley Suamataia has entered the medical tent. He was limping, needing assistance from trainers. #BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
Former Utah transfer Simi Moala is in at right tackle. Brayden Keim steps in at left tackle for an injured Kingsley Suamataia.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
End of the 3rd Quarter
TCU – 41
BYU -11 pic.twitter.com/yUzoMUwblz
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
Fourth Quarter
LB Siale Esera with his first career interception. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2023
Bring the noise on Monday night #BYU fans. Let your opinions be heard. https://t.co/uqtCSUjC6n
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
True freshman Siale Esera comes up with his first career interception.
A rare bright spot on this day for #BYU. #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2023
.@EseraSiale with the tip drill pick. 💥#BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL #BYUvsTCU https://t.co/E6xqJznxPS
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2023
#BYU‘s last 5 games against TCU:
2008: 32-7 L
2009: 38-7 L
2010: 31-3 L
2011: 38-28 L
Today: 44-11… 4:49 left to play. L
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 14, 2023
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 14, 2023
Series History
Games played: 12
All-time record: TCU leads 7-5
Meetings:
- September 19, 1987: TCU 33, BYU 12 in Fort Worth
- October 15, 1988: BYU 31, TCU 18 in Provo
- October 26, 1996: BYU 45, TCU 21 in Fort Worth
- October 25, 1997: BYU 31, TCU 10 in Provo
- September 24, 2005: TCU 51, BYU 50 (OT) in Provo
- September 28, 2006: BYU 31, TCU 17 in Fort Worth
- November 8, 2007: BYU 27, TCU 22 in Provo
- October 16, 2008: TCU 32, BYU 7 in Fort Worth
- October 24, 2009: TCU 38, BYU 7 in Provo
- October 16, 2010: TCU 31, BYU 3 in Fort Worth
- October 28, 2011: TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)
- October 14, 2023: TCU 44, BYU 11 in Fort Worth
Home: 3-2
Road: 2-4
Neutral: 1-0
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
