BYU Football Suffers Blowout Loss At TCU Following Bye Week

Oct 14, 2023, 5:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas – Following their bye week, the BYU Cougars suffered a crushing defeat on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU falls to TCU after bye week

The Horned Frogs hosted the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.

BYU fell to TCU, 44-11.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Series History

RELATED STORIES

Games played: 12

All-time record: TCU leads 7-5

Meetings:

  • September 19, 1987: TCU 33, BYU 12 in Fort Worth
  • October 15, 1988: BYU 31, TCU 18 in Provo
  • October 26, 1996: BYU 45, TCU 21 in Fort Worth
  • October 25, 1997: BYU 31, TCU 10 in Provo
  • September 24, 2005: TCU 51, BYU 50 (OT) in Provo
  • September 28, 2006: BYU 31, TCU 17 in Fort Worth
  • November 8, 2007: BYU 27, TCU 22 in Provo
  • October 16, 2008: TCU 32, BYU 7 in Fort Worth
  • October 24, 2009: TCU 38, BYU 7 in Provo
  • October 16, 2010: TCU 31, BYU 3 in Fort Worth
  • October 28, 2011: TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)
  • October 14, 2023: TCU 44, BYU 11 in Fort Worth

Home: 3-2

Road: 2-4

Neutral: 1-0

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-day Saints Missionaries Showed Up To Support BYU At TCU

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported BYU football in Ft. Worth.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Astros, Rangers Set For Lone Star Showdown For Spot In World Series

The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers for a chance to represent the American League in the 2023 World Series.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Appealing Cole Bishop Targeting Call

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed the Utes are already working to appeal a targeting call on safety Cole Bishop.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Run-Heavy Win Over Cal

Utah football moved the chains in their game against Cal by deploying a run-heavy attack which has been missing most of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Validates Vampire Claims With Another Day Loss At TCU

Since 2019, in games that kick off before 6 p.m., BYU has a record of 14-13. By comparison, after 6 p.m., BYU is 26-3.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Picked Ninth In Preseason Mountain West Poll

Danny Sprinkle's first year at Utah State opens with USU picked to finish ninth in the conference preseason poll.

2 hours ago

