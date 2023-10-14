On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Basketball Picked Ninth In Preseason Mountain West Poll

Oct 14, 2023, 5:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – With an entirely new team expected on the floor, Danny Sprinkle’s first year at Utah State begins with USU picked to finish ninth in the conference preseason poll.

The Mountain West Conference held men’s basketball media day on Thursday, October 12.

RELATED: Mountain West Releases USU Men’s Basketball National TV Slate

This marks the third time Utah State has been picked to finish ninth or lower in the MW preseason poll since joining the conference in 2013. In Stew Morrill’s second to last year of 2013-14, USU finished with an 18-13 record, tied for fourth in the conference. In 2018-19, Craig Smith led the Aggies to a stunning 28-6 record before winning the conference tournament to secure a birth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

With 16 players on the roster, guards Landon Brenchley and Mason Falslev are joined by center Isaac Johnson as the only returning players. Utah State does not return a single player who scored a point on last year’s 26-9 NCAA Tournament team. Falslev and Johnson each redshirted last season while Brenchley totaled five rebounds and two assists in nine minutes of play.

“We’ve got to basically start from ground zero,” Sprinkle said at MW media day. “I want to get back to the Stew Morrill days, building that program and some continuity. We have 13 new players

RELATED STORIES

Preseason All-Mountain West Teams

With 13 newcomers, Utah State was shut out of the all-MW preseason awards.

RELATED: Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

2023-24 PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

Pos.      Name                            Yr.                    Team

F          Tyson Degenhart            Jr.                    Boise State

G          Isaiah Stevens               Gr.                    Colorado State

G          Jaelen House                 Gr.                    New Mexico

G          Jamal Mashburn Jr.       Sr.                    New Mexico

G          Lamont Butler               Sr.                    San Diego State

Preseason Player of the Year

Isaiah Stevens, Gr., G, Colorado State

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Reese Waters, Jr., G, San Diego State

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Dedan Thomas Jr., G, UNLV

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

USU basketball games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-day Saints Missionaries Showed Up To Support BYU At TCU

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported BYU football in Ft. Worth.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Astros, Rangers Set For Lone Star Showdown For Spot In World Series

The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers for a chance to represent the American League in the 2023 World Series.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Appealing Cole Bishop Targeting Call

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed the Utes are already working to appeal a targeting call on safety Cole Bishop.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Run-Heavy Win Over Cal

Utah football moved the chains in their game against Cal by deploying a run-heavy attack which has been missing most of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Validates Vampire Claims With Another Day Loss At TCU

Since 2019, in games that kick off before 6 p.m., BYU has a record of 14-13. By comparison, after 6 p.m., BYU is 26-3.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Suffering Blowout Loss To TCU

BYU traveled to Texas and suffered a blowout loss to former Mountain West and new Big 12 Conference foe, TCU.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah State Basketball Picked Ninth In Preseason Mountain West Poll