BYU Football Validates Vampire Claims With Another Day Loss At TCU

Oct 14, 2023, 5:34 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas – The popular message board Reddit had some fun this week regarding BYU football.

There was a thread on r/CFB on Reddit that called BYU a “vampire team” due to its struggles in the daytime.

Since 2019, in games that kick off before 6 p.m. (of the location), BYU has a record of 14-13. By comparison, in games that kickoff after 6 p.m. since 2019, BYU is 26-3.

BYU football falls to .500 in day games since 2019

BYU drops to 14-14 after falling on Saturday at TCU in a game that kicked off at 2:30 p.m. (Central Time)/1:30 p.m. (Mountain).

 

So maybe the claims of being vampires are correct.

BYU’s issues went beyond the time of the kickoff against TCU as the Horned Frogs jumped on the Cougars early with a pick-six and never looked back. But BYU’s poor play continues to happen often in day games.

Coming into the game, BYU tight end Isaac Rex told KSL Sports that the day game struggles have “Become kind of a stigma with BYU.”

Day game stigma continues for BYU

Well, the stigma is going to carry on until the Cougars get another chance to play a day game.

BYU’s game next week at Texas Tech is a bit closer to a time suited for a vampire, 5 p.m. (MT) on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

If they have a complete 180-degree change against the Red Raiders compared to how they performed against TCU, these night and day game claims might need to be take a lot more serious than being just a funny message board thread.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Football Validates Vampire Claims With Another Day Loss At TCU