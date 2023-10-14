On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Run-Heavy Win Over Cal

Oct 14, 2023, 5:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utes needed to get back on track after a disappointing outing in Corvallis before their BYE week and Utah did that by deploying a run-heavy plan against Cal.

Utah beat the Golden Bears 34-14 with an aggressive gameplan on defense and being efficient on offense- particularly in the run game.

Here are three things that stood out about the Utes’ win over Cal before they turn their attention to USC in Los Angeles next week.

Takeaway No. 1: Sione Vaki Is Also Good At Offense

Everyone has been stoked about Sione Vaki on defense but he’s just as electric on offense as it turns out.

Utah’s running back room has been unmercifully depleted with both Micah Bernard and Chris Curry out for the season. Add in that Ja’Quinden Jackson had been hobbled as well, and Utah needed someone to carry the rock. Enter Vaki.

We got a small taste of the safety as a running back two weeks ago when Utah played Oregon State, but it couldn’t prepare us for what Vaki did today playing both ways against the Golden Bears.

Vaki finished the day with 15 carries for 158 yards, and two touchdowns. He ripped off a jaw-dropping 72-yard touchdown run and averaged a whopping 10.5 yards per carry.

Defensively, Vaki was good for four total tackles on the day.

Takeaway No. 2: Utah Is A Better Team When They Run

Vaki wasn’t the only menace on the ground for the Utes against Cal.

Ja’Quinden Jackson was back and looking well-rested having 22 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Bryson Barnes added his own stats into the mix on eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Additionally, Jaylon Glover had six carries for 12 yards and John Randle Jr. made an appearance with two carries for three yards.

As a unit the Utah offense rushed 53 times for 317 yards and four touchdowns. We’d be remiss if we didn’t give some love to the offensive line for the effort as well.

Takeaway No. 3: Win The Takeover Battle, Win The Game

Utah’s defense had two key takeaways that helped the offense put additional points on the board.

Linebacker Lander Barton brought down his second interception of the season while safety Cole Bishop made a heads up play on a forced fumble from defensive end Jonah Elliss.

On the other side of the ball, Bryson Barnes walked away with no turnovers of any kind, though one or two passes were close.

Still, everyone did their job in the turnover battle and are now sitting 5-1 before their big road trip to Los Angeles next week.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Appealing Cole Bishop Targeting Call

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed the Utes are already working to appeal a targeting call on safety Cole Bishop.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Validates Vampire Claims With Another Day Loss At TCU

Since 2019, in games that kick off before 6 p.m., BYU has a record of 14-13. By comparison, after 6 p.m., BYU is 26-3.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Picked Ninth In Preseason Mountain West Poll

Danny Sprinkle's first year at Utah State opens with USU picked to finish ninth in the conference preseason poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Suffering Blowout Loss To TCU

BYU traveled to Texas and suffered a blowout loss to former Mountain West and new Big 12 Conference foe, TCU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah Football Continues To Compete Despite Injuries

Relying on a mishmash of lineups due to injuries, Utah can still entertain hopes of a third consecutive conference championship.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Suffers Blowout Loss At TCU Following Bye Week

Following their bye week, the BYU Cougars suffered a crushing defeat on the road in Big 12 action to the TCU Horned Frogs.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Run-Heavy Win Over Cal