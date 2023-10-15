Gas leak in downtown shuts down TRAX line, traffic in area of 400 West South Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic in part of downtown was impacted Saturday evening due to a gas leak.

Capt. Jefferson, with Salt Lake City Fire Department, tells KSL they received a call from Dominion Energy of a gas leak, originating from under ground. He says the cause of the leak is unknown as there is no construction in the area.

Johnson says the leak is outside of any buildings, so no evacuations have been issued. However, he says traffic in the area of 400 West and South Temple has been closed. Additionally, the TRAX line in the area has been closed.

He says heavy equipment is on scene ready to dig up some valves in the area. However, he says they are waiting for the area to be marked, so the work can be done safely.

Johnson says since there is no way of knowing for sure where the leak is, there is no estimated time of clearance.

