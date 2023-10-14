On the Site:
Latter-day Saints Missionaries Showed Up To Support BYU At TCU

Oct 14, 2023, 7:05 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas – Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made up a nice portion of the 44,599 fans that attended BYU/TCU on Saturday.

Nearly all of Section 416 on the west side of Amon G. Carter Stadium had missionaries serving in the Dallas-Fort Worth mission.

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended BYU/TCU

They were cheering on the BYU Cougars in the game. BYU is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Unfortunately for the elders and sisters, BYU didn’t give them a game that had them cheering for much. TCU won in a blowout, 44-11.

But regardless of the final score, the missionaries stayed for the entire game.

After the game, despite the outcome, players and coaches from the BYU football team did their customary singing of Rise & Shout, facing many of the BYU fans. When the song concluded, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake pointed and waved to that section of Latter-day Saints missionaries.

Rest of the BYU football road schedule

The rest of BYU’s road games this season include trips to Austin, Texas, to face the nationally-ranked Texas Longhorns on October 28. One week later, they will make a cross-country trek against West Virginia on November 4. The road schedule closes for BYU with the regular season finale at Oklahoma State on November 25.

BYU’s next game on the schedule is back in Provo next week against Texas Tech on October 21.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

