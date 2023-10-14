On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sexton Finds John Collins For Half Court Alley-Oop

Oct 14, 2023, 8:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins is having his best game of the preseason for the Utah Jazz, highlighted by a high-flying alley-oop dunk.

Collins caught the lob from teammate Collin Sexton who threw the pass from just inside of halfcourt.

It’s the second time this preseason the two have connected on a highlight reel alley-oop.

Through the first half, Collins had 11 points, eclipsing his eight point total in his first two preseason games with the Jazz.

Collins also added a corner three, a layup, and a pair of free throws in the first half highlighting his versatile offensive game.

Can Collins Return To Form With Jazz?

After returning from an eight-day preseason trip through Hawaii and Seattle, Collins discussed what allowed him to be so productive during his first years in Atlanta, and how that differs from what he’s doing with the Jazz.

“A lot of it was pick-and-roll, running the floor, really just me going out there and getting my offense in the flow of the game,” Collins said, “that’s really how I played my whole life.”

Collins was one of the league’s elite pick-and-roll finishers early in his career, but after Atlanta welcomed center Clint Capela into the fold, his touches within the offense diminished dramatically.

Now, the forward is trying to adjust to his new role in Utah.

“In Atlanta, I was a little bit more stationary, sit in the corner, or get right into a pick and roll, it was a little bit of a simpler offense,” Collins said of his former role.

“Here, Coach [Hardy] has a lot of cuts, screens, and a lot of just different actions and ways I can either pass, hit, or come off and score which is new for me. So it’s going to take a little bit of adjusting.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Gives RSL Huge First Half Goal Against LA Galaxy

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake seized momentum late in the first half, refusing to go into the break trailing by two when Anderson Julio found the back of the net. Real Salt Lake faces the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in the penultimate match of the 2023 regular season. RELATED: Real Salt Lake […]

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Drops Close Contest At Home To UC Davis

The Weber State football team fell at home in a close contest against a Big Sky Conference foe in the UC Davis Aggies.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-day Saints Missionaries Showed Up To Support BYU At TCU

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported BYU football in Ft. Worth.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Astros, Rangers Set For Lone Star Showdown For Spot In World Series

The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers for a chance to represent the American League in the 2023 World Series.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Appealing Cole Bishop Targeting Call

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed the Utes are already working to appeal a targeting call on safety Cole Bishop.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Run-Heavy Win Over Cal

Utah football moved the chains in their game against Cal by deploying a run-heavy attack which has been missing most of the season.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Sexton Finds John Collins For Half Court Alley-Oop