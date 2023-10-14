Sexton Finds John Collins For Half Court Alley-Oop

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins is having his best game of the preseason for the Utah Jazz, highlighted by a high-flying alley-oop dunk.

Collins caught the lob from teammate Collin Sexton who threw the pass from just inside of halfcourt.

It’s the second time this preseason the two have connected on a highlight reel alley-oop.

Through the first half, Collins had 11 points, eclipsing his eight point total in his first two preseason games with the Jazz.

Collins also added a corner three, a layup, and a pair of free throws in the first half highlighting his versatile offensive game.

Can Collins Return To Form With Jazz?

After returning from an eight-day preseason trip through Hawaii and Seattle, Collins discussed what allowed him to be so productive during his first years in Atlanta, and how that differs from what he’s doing with the Jazz.

“A lot of it was pick-and-roll, running the floor, really just me going out there and getting my offense in the flow of the game,” Collins said, “that’s really how I played my whole life.”

The John Collins era is off to a modest start with the @utahjazz. Can the high-flyer return to form with his new team? Collins discussed his new role, and what made him great in Atlanta. “It’s going to take a little bit of adjusting.”#TakeNote https://t.co/8jWwJrUGkV — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 13, 2023

Collins was one of the league’s elite pick-and-roll finishers early in his career, but after Atlanta welcomed center Clint Capela into the fold, his touches within the offense diminished dramatically.

Now, the forward is trying to adjust to his new role in Utah.

“In Atlanta, I was a little bit more stationary, sit in the corner, or get right into a pick and roll, it was a little bit of a simpler offense,” Collins said of his former role.

“Here, Coach [Hardy] has a lot of cuts, screens, and a lot of just different actions and ways I can either pass, hit, or come off and score which is new for me. So it’s going to take a little bit of adjusting.”

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

