Weber State Drops Close Contest At Home To UC Davis

Oct 14, 2023, 9:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team fell at home in a close contest against a Big Sky Conference foe in the UC Davis Aggies.

Weber State vs. UC Davis

The Wildcats hosted the Aggies at Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, October 14.

Weber State lost to UC Davis, 17-16.

The Wildcats opened the night’s scoring with a 42-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson in the first quarter. Thompson’s kick gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.

Four minutes later, the Aggies responded and took a 7-3 lead following a six-yard touchdown strike. The Aggies would never relinquish the lead.

In the second quarter, the Aggies extended their advantage on a 10-yard touchdown pass. The score pushed UC Davis ahead by a score of 14-3.

Late in the half, the Wildcats pushed back with a 15-yard touchdown connection between Richie Munoz and Kris Jackson. The play made the halftime lead for UC Davis, 14-10.

After the break, the Wildcats trimmed the Aggies’ lead to one point with a 51-yard kick by Thompson. Thompson’s second field goal made it a 14-13 game. UC Davis responded with a field goal of its own late in the third quarter. The Aggies’ kick gave them a 17-13 lead at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter.

Midway through the final quarter, the Wildcats cut the Aggies’ lead back to a point with another Thompson field goal. However, the Wildcats weren’t able to overtake the Aggies in the final minutes.

Munoz finished the game 15/30 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown. Jackson led Weber State’s ground attack with 12 carries for 59 yards. Jackson also had three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Up next for Weber State football

With the loss, the Wildcats dropped to a record of 3-4 on the season, including 1-3 in Big Sky play.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, October 21 at 5 p.m. (MDT). The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

